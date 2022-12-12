Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In

Saying goodbye to popular characters is never easy, but “Yellowstone” fans took comfort in knowing that Emmett Walsh went out the right way for an old cowboy. He herded cattle in the great frontier and shared some final words of wisdom with an old friend, and that’s the way he’d have wanted to go out. “Poor Emmett. But John is right, couldn’t dream of a better death for someone like him. What a way to go doing what he always loved. Definitely didn’t expect that death to hit as hard as it did,” @thom_ahs tweeted.

However, some fans were heartbroken by the aftermath of Emmett’s death and the effect it had on his wife. “Emmett’s death just definitely hurt hard. His wife sobbing just too painful to watch,” @rags751 wrote. This sentiment was shared by @mamax2b, who said that watching Emmett’s wife break down “crushed my soul.”

That said, other fans, such as Twitter user @phyll_indablank, praised Emmett’s wife for holding it together. “So Emmett’s wife learns she’s a widow and goes to make a plate,” they noted before sharing a Snoop Dogg gif that read “straight gangster.”