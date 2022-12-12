Yellowstone: Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly nominated for a

Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner are doing more than turning the heads of their fans, but critics alike in 2022. Last week Reilly was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in a highly elevated cast of strong women for Best Actress in a 2022 Drama Series.

Here is the full list of all the nominees, good luck to you all:

Zendaya in Eurphoria

Laura Linney in Ozark

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone

Mandy Moore in This is Us

Sharon Horgan in Bad Sister

Christine Baranski in The Good Fight

The leading lady of Yellowstone is up against television’s best. It’s an honor for the franchise but comes as no surprise to those of us who watch Kelly.

She brings so much toughness, beauty, and triumph to the character of Beth Dutton. Mandy Moore carried one of the most beautifully heartbreaking moments I’ve ever seen on television.

How she was snubbed for an Emmy earlier this year is beyond me. Any of these women would be well deserving.

However, Beth Dutton too, carries one of the most painful stories any woman can. Feeling responsible for her the death of her mother, even having her mother blame her for it before her last breaths.

She became pregnant young and scared for her father’s image she asked the help of her older brother who took her to a place for an abortion. She went through the hardest decision of her life and all while not knowing the abortion would cause her to never be able to become a mother in the future.

Those are just a few of the burdens Beth carries with her and I could see nobody, but Kelly Reilly be able to carry that pain across the screen and channel it to being the free spirited rebellious (sometimes troublemaker) queen she is.

Yellowstone had previously been nominated for four Hollywood Critics Choice Awards four times but unfortunately did not come through with a win. Hopefully we see a different outcome for one of the most badass characters in television today, men or women.

The gifts kept on giving for Yellowstone fans as Kevin Costner is nominated for a Golden Globe for his masterful portrayal of John Dutton. The fierce family man who has no time for any nonsense and even less for people who stand in his way.

Here is the list of nominees who will try and stand in Costner’s way for the coveted award:

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

Diego Luna in Andor

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Adam Scott in Severance

Kevin Costner is a legend among men. He has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Director in Dances with Wolves, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture in 2013 for Hatfields & McCoys.

In all of his awards, he was 61 wins in 69 nominations along with two Oscars. Betting on this cowboy would be a smart choice.

I believe the reason the role of John Dutton carries out so well on screen, is because of the man Kevin Costner is. He too is a big-time family man.

So, when we see him as John it comes across to the audience so naturally. The hard way that he loves, often times tough, but you will also see glimpses at such softness and care that he has for his children.

A once college baseball player, he has that winning mentality. When you talk about GOAT’s, his name has to be towards the top in both directing and acting.

The Golden Globes will be hosted this year by Jerrod Carmichael. The event did not take place last year because of a boycott.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be airing on The CW Sunday, January 15 at 7:00PM EST. The Golden Globes will be televised on NBC and Peacock January 10 between 5:00-8:00PM Pacific Time/8:00-11:00 Eastern Time.

Tune in to both to see if the Pride of Dutton’s come home with some hardware.

Do you think Costner and Reilly will take home an award for Yellowstone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!