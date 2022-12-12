Categories
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week


Paramount Plus’s expansion of the Yellowstone universe with the launch of 1923 and a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise lead the list of shows debuting this week.

The series 1923which debuts December 18  – is the second prequel to the Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone, following the streamer’s 1883 series which debuted on the streamer in 2021. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann and James Badge Dale star as members from an earlier generation of Yellowstone’s Dutton family.  



