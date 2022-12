Following the tragic event, Monica and Kayce have been continuing to grieve the loss of their second child. So, how is Tate coping with yet another devastating circumstance?

“I mean, this is nothing new to him. You know, every single season has been [some] tremendous traumatic event,” Brecken explained to us.”It went for me hiding under a bed, losing my little brother, and I feel like, Tate’s kind of just used to it. You know, it’s happened to him since he was just a little kid.”