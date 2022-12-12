Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Teases First Country

Luke Grimes is ready to hit us with some straight up country HEAT.

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, AKA Kayce Dutton, previously confirmed he was working on a country project, and he announced at the beginning of this year that he had plans to really jump into country music in the form of an album.

He’s currently working with the management team of Midland, Hailey Whitters, and even his Yellowstone buddy Ryan Bingham, but we didn’t know when exactly we would finally get to hear the first tune… and I’ve been patiently waiting for any news on when he might be releasing some of the material.

As it turns out, Christmas came early this year, because his debut song “No Horse To Ride” is dropping THIS Friday.

And he also just shared a teaser of the tune over on his Instagram page during tonight’s episode, which honestly sounds great, with a simple, gritty production and solid lyrics.

Really, it sounds about like it should be featured on an episode of Yellowstone… check it out:

“‘No Horse To Ride’ 12/16.”

Luke’s been working with some of the best writers in Nashville from what we’ve seen so far, and in April of this year, songwriter Jessi Alexander shared a photo of herself with Luke and another writer in Ben Hayslip, saying that they had a writing session together.

He’s also written with the great Brent Cobb, so with writers like them helping pen some tunes, I have to imagine they’ll be pretty damn good.

In an interview with Country Living back in September, along with confirming the album, Luke recalled growing up listening to the most iconic legends to ever make country music, like Johnny, Waylon, Willie and Merle.

So if that is any indication of the direction, or maybe inspiration, for Luke’s forthcoming record, then I think it will definitely be something to look forward to:

“Church music was the first music in my life. My dad was a pastor, and I was at church three days a week. I was the church drummer starting at age 9.

From there, my dad listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard—all of those old-school outlaw country guys.

We would always play that on boys’ trips. It’s what got me into country music.”

I honestly can’t wait to hear what he has up his sleeve, and it might just be the country album we never knew we needed.

Mark your calendars people… THIS Friday. The Kayce Dutton music era is officially upon us.

And until we get to (hopefully) add a Luke Grimes song to this playlist, make sure check out the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

