You Can Still Buy These Apple Devices as Holiday Gifts

Photo : Emils Vanags ( Shutterstock )

If you’re buying Apple devices as last-minute gifts this holiday season, there’s an easy way to figure out if you still time to get them delivered before the big day. When ordering directly from Apple’s online store, you can quickly check if the iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches you’re looking for are indeed available to ship in time for you to wrap them.

Head over to Apple’s holiday shipping page to check if the gadgets you want will be shipped on time. The “Order By” dates on the page reflect the last date you can place an order on Apple’s online store in order to get the gifts by Christmas.

It’s too late for these items shipped from Apple

At the time of writing, the following gadgets are listed as unavailable to ship in time for Christmas:

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

AirPods Max (engraved)

AirTag (engraved)

Some other options, such as the iPad mini or non-engraved AirTags, are close to the cut-off dates for online orders on Apple.com. These details are constantly being updated, so you should definitely check that page before you place an order.

If your favorite gift isn’t going to ship on time, you can always check the in-store pickup option to see if the product is available at your closest Apple store. As long as you don’t want your Apple products engraved, this is a good alternative.

If you’re not able to find your item either in-store or on Apple.com, it’s time to check third-party retailers to see if they have it in stock. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other stores in your area should have availability listed on their websites. To avoid delivery delays, especially if you’re getting uncomfortably close to the holiday, order for in-store pickup when possible.