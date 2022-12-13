10 Best TV Dramas On Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia will drop on the streaming service at the beginning of 2023. Though Ginny and Georgia isn’t Netflix’s most remarkable drama, the series has a knack for keeping viewers awaiting the next shocking twist. Netflix might disappoint viewers with its subpar shows, but it is also home to some captivating drama series. ​​​​​​​





Netflix’s subscribers can find numerous great drama shows, from psychological series to drama comedies to period shows. Any fan of complex relationships, scandalous romances, or historical events can find binge-worthy dramas to sink their teeth into on Netflix.

10/10 Ginny And Georgia Discusses A Complex Family Dynamic

Ginny and Georgia is a multi-layered drama series that explores serious topics through the experiences of both Georgia and her daughter, Virginia (Ginny). The storyline begins when the mother-daughter duo moves to a small New England town, hoping to put down roots after years of moving around.

Though there is a lot of drama in Ginny and Georgia, especially revolving around the intelligent and pessimistic teenager Ginny, the series is also full of humor and snarky family fights. With the multi-dimensional plot, this series is good for a variety of mature viewers.

9/10 Virgin River Follows A Small-Town Romance

Virgin River is another story about someone who moves to a small town and begins an unexpected adventure. When Melinda moves to Virgin River, she’s running from the busy life of Los Angeles and the traumatic event she endured there.

Though this storyline isn’t the most profound, it’s a great comfort show for viewers looking for a cozy plot of love, redemption, and new beginnings. Fans of Virgin River like the emotional themes and the interesting characters they meet in Virgin River.

8/10 There’s A New Twist At Every Turn In Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is the New Black is a series that never stops giving something new throughout the story. While the storyline first focuses on Piper going to prison for a crime she committed years ago, it splits off to explore the many complicated inmates doing time at Litchfield Penitentiary.

With Orange Is The New Black already complete, this drama is the perfect option for a viewer looking for something to binge. Though the show is known for its bawdy and explicit material, it’s also an emotional watch that leaves viewers wanting to know more.

7/10 Firefly Lane Has A Friendship For The Ages

Based on the novels by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane follows Tully and Kate throughout their nearly thirty years of friendship. The episodes jump back and forth between different stages of their lives from the moment they became friends on Firefly Lane.

The first half of the second season of Firefly Laneaired on Netflix in 2022, continuing the emotional rollercoaster of Kate and Tully’s journey. The second and final part of this series will end in June 2023, giving established and new fans an answer to the many unanswered questions and the cliffhanger the first part concluded on.

6/10 Dead To Me Is A Perfect Mix Of Comedy And Mystery

Dead To Me follows Jen and Judy’s unlikely friendship after they meet at a grief support group following the death of Jen’s husband. The women bond over their shared experiences and their grim outlooks on life. Though this series focuses on some serious topics, it succeeds in comically exploring these difficult experiences.

The dramedy concluded with its third season in November 2022, making it a quick and exciting binge-watch for new fans. Dead To Me is the ideal drama for those looking for a good amount of humor and a twist and turn at every new discovery.

5/10 You Is A Shocking Psychological Thriller

You first appears to be about a man with an unhealthy obsession with a young writer, but the drama series quickly spirals into an intense story about someone who will stop at nothing to get what he thinks he deserves. Joe Goldberg is not necessarily a character viewers can root for, but he’s certainly someone who keeps them on the edge of their seats.

Though You will probably end within the new couple of seasons, or risk being another show that repeats the same plot too often, this psychological thriller is a captivating watch. For fans who love dramas that have an added level of thrills, You is perfect.

4/10 Bridgerton Is A Spicy Period Drama

The thrilling drama Bridgerton is based on the Regency period of England, and it offers everything from steamy romances to intricate mysteries. Not only does Bridgerton have some of the best TV couples, but it has enough emotional appeal to leave a viewer laughing at one scene and crying in the next.

Each season of Bridgerton is intended to follow a storyline of one of the eight Bridgerton children, with two seasons currently complete. This spicy period drama is perfect for fans who enjoy something fresh and different from the season prior.

3/10 The Crown Is A Look Back Into Recent History

The Crown is one of the most binge-worthy Netflix originals, beginning with the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her reign in England. This recreation of recent history is a critically-acclaimed series that continues to keep viewers engaged through the various characters and a series of events that highlight the political rivalries at the turn of the century.

Though The Crown is full of all the prestige that comes with royalty, it also succeeds in humanizing the British Royal family. The show explores the many complex relationships and life events of real-life royalty.

2/10 Ozark Sees Ordinary People Pushed Into Extreme Circumstances

Ozark has been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. It follows people as they try to stay safe in unusual and dangerous circumstances. When a family man relocates to a community in the Ozarks following a money-laundering scheme gone wrong, he’s forced into extreme situations when he owes money to a Mexican drug lord.

Ozark is a thrilling ride for fans who love crime mysteries, but it’s also an intriguing watch for those interested in social commentary amidst an intense storyline. Many fans love the diverse storyline throughout this series and the consistent tension.

1/10 Grace And Frankie Is A Fresh Take On New Beginnings

Grace and Frankie is a unique twist on the new beginning storyline. Grace and Frankie are long-time rivals who become quick friends when their husbands fall in love with each other and leave their wives to begin a new chapter in their lives.

As Netflix’s longest-running series, it’s no surprise that Grace and Frankie has a lot to offer viewers. It has all of the charm and appeal of a lighthearted drama series but also has a tendency to make the audience laugh. The journey these two women go through is an endearing story that keeps fans rooting for them to the end.

