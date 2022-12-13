10 Movies That Get Too Real For Their Own Good

Stories offer a much-needed escape route — who wouldn’t want to spend time in a world untainted by reality? Breezy films like Amélie and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off let viewers take their shoes off and relax after a long day. On the other hand, a few movies pack a gut-punch so powerful that audiences are left reeling, dismayed, or generally upset.





RELATED: The 15 Most Historically Important Movies Of All Time

These films aren’t necessarily gratuitous depictions of hardship, but they almost always delve into the darkest undercurrents of the human condition. Agony, anguish, tedium, and trepidation are natural aspects of life, and should therefore be explored with a tender hand. That said, there are a few movies that get too real for comfort. Some of them renounce any semblance of charm and tranquility, whereas others expect viewers to locate the camouflaged silver lining.

This list contains mentions of sexual abuse.

10/10 The Perks Of Being A Wallflower Is A Harshly Realistic Portrayal Of Adolescence

The Perks of Being a Wallflower was Emma Watson’s first notable performance after Harry Potter, demonstrating the sheer breadth of her acting talents. Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller’s roles are just as incredible as Watson’s, creating a movie that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Hollywood has been churning out rose-tinted coming-of-age dramas since director John Hughes reframed the genre in the 1980s, but The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a harshly realistic portrayal of suburban adolescence. The effects of Charlie’s trauma emerge at the most unexpected occasions, Patrick endures homophobic taunting from his former partner, and Sam barely manages to keep her life together.

War movies are supposed to be credible. However, some notable films such as Good Morning Vietnam and The Great Dictator dilute the genre’s stereotypical violence in favor of a comedic approach. That said, Stanley Kubrick’s hyper-realistic Full Metal Jacket fully attempts to mimic the unforgiving brutality of the Vietnam War.

Like its protagonist, Joker, this movie can only be described as an unpredictable minefield — every moment, every step, every decision can theoretically blow everything and everyone to pieces. The only two war films that even come close to Full Metal Jacket‘s eye-searing authenticity are Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan.

8/10 La Vita È Bella Mitigates The Horrors Of The Holocaust With Comedic Undertones

La vita è bella, popularly known in the Anglosphere as Life is Beautiful, is a complete and utter masterpiece. Roberto Benigni’s Guido Orefice is among the most endearing characters in movie history, along with his adorable son Giosué. Father-son pairings are rather common storylines, as seen in Finding Nemo and The Pursuit of Happyness. The only significant difference is the setting.

RELATED: 10 Kids Movies That Are Way Darker Than They Let On

Life is Beautiful takes place during the Second World War, exposing its hapless characters to the horrors of Nazi oppression. Despite their gruesome surroundings, Guido somehow manages to maintain a facade of cheer and joy, thereby protecting his impressionable son from potential trauma. There is a stark reality hidden somewhere within Life is Beautiful, but Guido’s imaginary world keeps the macabre truth beyond Giosué’s reach.

7/10 Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Is Simultaneously Magical And Miserable

Audiences still can’t decide if Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a harrowing tear-jerker or a jubilant celebration of love. Charlie Kaufman’s script, when combined with career-defining performances from Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, transforms into something beyond the movie’s sci-fi roots.The two protagonists share a series of endless romantic setbacks, but invariably decide to resurrect their former relationship by the end.

Eternal Sunshine is the cinematic equivalent of Schrödinger’s Cat. Joel and Clementine’s relationship is simultaneously magical and miserable, but even the smartest viewer can’t predict their future. They may choose to break up on a bitter note, or they may end up married. Both options are equally possible and painfully realistic.

6/10 Amour Highlights What It Truly Means To Love Another Human Being

Michael Haneke’s Amour takes every narrative trope about growing old and blends them into a combustible concoction of desire and despair. Georges and Annes’ devastatingly profound expressions of love and obligation simply cannot be distinguished from real-world experiences.

RELATED: 10 Movies Every Cinephile Should Watch At Least Once

Very few people are fortunate enough to avoid problems related to aging, and Amour‘s charismatic protagonists just don’t have luck on their side. Anne’s stroke leaves her husband slightly embittered, but he consistently ensures round-the-clock care. Georges even refuses to put his debilitated wife in a home, instead choosing to euthanize her with a pillow. Amour poignantly highlights what it means to love someone, no matter the consequences.

5/10 Beautiful Thing Celebrates And Honors The Forgotten Dregs Of Society

Although queer romantic comedies are a dime-a-dozen these days, they frequently focus on flimsy one-dimensional narratives like Love, Simon. On the other end of the spectrum are ferociously authentic movies like Beautiful Thing, which obtained near-universal acclaim when it was released in 1996.

While it doesn’t dwell on syrupy concepts like courtship, this film casts a radiant aura of hope around Ste and Jamie’s forbidden-yet-blossoming romance. These two boys initially resist their attraction but ultimately coalesce into each other’s arms, providing viewers with a delightful dose of closure. Considering the boys’ bleak living conditions, homophobia isn’t the only detrimental factor in Beautiful Thing, making it one of the most realistic queer movies ever written.

4/10 The Pianist Refuses To Moderate Its Extremely Graphic Narrative

There have been numerous heartwrenching movies made about the Holocaust, from Schindler’s List to Sophie’s Choice, but Roman Polanski’s The Pianist is no less tragic. Protagonist Władysław Szpilman’s life is torn to pieces when the Nazis invade Poland, stripping his family of both their belongings and their dignity.

Although he barely avoids the gas chamber in the Treblinka extermination camp, Szpilman’s parents and siblings aren’t so lucky. The Pianist refuses to moderate its extremely graphic narrative. There is a particularly haunting scene in which the Nazis toss an elderly man in a wheelchair from a fourth-floor balcony, and another where a woman is shot to death for asking an innocent question.

3/10 La Mala Educación Doesn’t Rely On PG-13 Versions Of Reality

Like most films in Pedro Almodóvar’s catalog, La Mala Educación is lush with kaleidoscopic imagery and intimate character studies. That said, this movie examines some of the most difficult narrative topics known to cinema, including child sexual abuse. The Washington Post praised its “breathtaking mystery and dimension and beauty,” while Rolling Stone called it “a rapturous masterwork.”

Critical acclaim aside, La Mala Educación doesn’t rely on cheap gimmickry and PG-13 versions of reality. The film takes its audience on an excruciating journey filled with masked suffering, of beauty and innocence nipped in the bud before they even have a chance to bloom.

2/10 American Beauty Continues To Push The Cinematic Envelope

American Beauty was once extolled as one of the greatest movies of all time, but retrospective critiques haven’t been nearly as positive. Despite recent complaints regarding the film’s lack of substance, director Sam Mendes’ stylized analysis of suburban ennui remains as transcendent as ever.

RELATED: 10 Movies Critics Hate But Audiences Love

Lester Burnham’s midlife crisis doesn’t revolve around expensive sportscars, but rather his daughter’s adolescent friend. The massive and clearly illegal age gap between Lester and Angela fazes neither of them, although it makes viewers incredibly queasy. At its core, American Beauty is a remarkably crafted slice-of-life story that continues to push the cinematic envelope to this day.

1/10 Under The Skin Truly Gets Under Its Audience’s Skin

Fictional aliens are broadly categorized into two types. Benign beings like E.T. and the Ewoks in Star Wars are inevitably beloved, whereas monstrous creatures like Alien‘s Xenomorph and The Predator‘s Yautja activate a fight-or-flight response. Scarlett Johansson’s unnamed protagonist in Under the Skin technically falls in the latter category, given her voracious appetite for naive human men.

At the same time, “she” seems to display a certain sense of affection and camaraderie towards her unsuspicious prey. It’s difficult to guess what her goals are, but viewers instantly feel a connection to this complicated character. Under the Skin truly gets under its audience’s skin, triggering an inexplicable emotion that’s impossible to shake off.

NEXT: 15 Overpowered Movie Characters Who Should Be Nerfed