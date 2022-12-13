33 holiday movies and series to watch as a family on Prime Video

The holidays are in full swing, and many of us are searching for movies and series to get in the festive spirit. There’s no shortage of great rom-coms this time of year, but if you’re looking for something all different ages can enjoy, Prime Video and Freevee have you covered there too.

Set the tone for the season with these family-friendly holiday movies and series, all included with your Prime membership.

Embark on an animated journey to save the holidays

Abominable Christmas

Despite repeated warnings about humans from their father, the Abominable Snowman, two Abominable Snowkids find themselves in a sleepy Colorado mountain town after being chased out of their hideaway by a scientist determined to capture them.

Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt

Blippi embarks on an amazing holiday scavenger hunt adventure to three winter-themed locations to discover who his Secret Snowflake present is from. This Amazon Kids Original—and the first-ever Blippi Holiday Special—combines the curiosity and fun of Blippi field trips that kids and their caregivers know and love with a brand-new festive flair.

Available with Prime Video and Amazon Kids+

Mule-Tide Christmas

Santa and his trusty mule sidekick Napo are preparing for yet another busy holiday season. After hearing a large crash come from Santa’s workshop, the mule gallops to the scene, only to find a large mess and an empty cage. When Napo realizes a wicked goblin has escaped and has set out to ruin Christmas, he must giddy-up, saddle up, and save the holidays.

Rise of the Guardians

An epic adventure of a group of heroes with extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, Pitch, tries to take over the world, the immortal Guardians must join forces to protect the hopes, beliefs, and the imagination of children all over.

Available for free with ads

Santa and the Three Bears

When a park ranger tells two bear cubs about Christmas and Santa Claus, they want to skip hibernation to celebrate, but their mother doesn’t believe in Saint Nick and wants them to sleep.

The Naughty List

After two young elves give Santa and the North Pole food poisoning they must redeem their Naughty List status by finding a way to save Christmas.

Dive into the Christmas classics

A Christmas Carol

A Victorian family prepares a toy theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol. The grandmother narrates the story, while some of the children change the scenery and slide the cardboard characters on and off the stage.

The Nutcracker

The colorful holiday classic is finally brought to the big screen, designed by famed children’s story author and artist Maurice Sendak, and written for the first time to be as close as possible to the original story. A lavish, exciting, and heart-warming celebration of dance, of music, and of life. Based upon the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s original production.

Get a little sentimental

10 Hours for Christmas

With divorced parents, Julia, Miguel, and Bia got used to spending Christmas without the whole family. After an unplanned task at their mother’s job, they decide to surprise their parents with a Christmas dinner to bring them closer together. They have to accomplish this goal in the chaos of the holiday season, and they end up involving their father, in this Christmas mission.

Coming Home for Christmas

When Kate had a big argument with her sister Mel at her wedding, the two stopped speaking, but now that their parents are splitting up, they are putting aside their differences to bring the whole family together again.

Renfroe’s White Christmas

From the Producer of Where the Red Fern Grows comes this heartwarming holiday adventure the entire family will love. A little boy growing up on a farm in rural Louisiana in the 1930s wishes for a White Christmas, in a place where there hasn’t been a snow cloud in over 30 years. But a selfless act in the spirit of giving might just get him his miracle.

Snow Day

An unexpected overnight snowfall has made roads impassable. And that means a no-school, no-rules snow day! For 15-year-old Hal (Mark Webber), it’s a chance to win the heart of popular Claire (Emmanuelle Chriqui)—or totally embarrass himself.

Spark some holiday magic

A Country Christmas

When Santa Claus loses his magical powers and becomes stranded in their barn, two children from a small farming community help him save Christmas before it’s too late.

A Snow Globe Christmas

A cynical TV exec looks at the perfect town inside a Christmas globe and is magically transported to it. When she wakes up in a perfect snow-covered town, married to a local woodsman, she discovers it’s not all just a fantasy.

Santa Baby 2

When Santa goes missing, his daughter, Mary must save Christmas.

Snowglobe

Angela finds a Snowglobe that transports her into a Christmas wonderland.

Bring on the nostalgia with classic cartoons

A Flintstone’s Christmas Carol

When Fred stars as Scrooge in a production of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, his ego swells and he becomes like the old miser he portrays. By the time the curtain closes, Wilma, Barney, and Pebbles help him learn the meaning of Christmas.

Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics – 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this cartoon collection of 14 classic Christmas cartoons. Enjoy two hours of favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jack Frost, Christmas Comes But Once a Year, The Candlemaker, Snow Foolin’, The Shanty Where Santy Claus Lives, Toy Will Be Toys, Santa’s Pocket Watch, and more. The compilation includes remastered and restored audio for the best sound and picture.

Eloise at Christmastime

It is Christmas at The Plaza and Eloise is up to her usual mischief. This adventure sees her “helping” the hotel owner. What could go wrong with Eloise involved?

Jack Frost

The Groundhog tells the story of how, for once, Jack Frost became human, and helped a knight win his lady love.

The Christmas Elves

Catch this whimsical holiday film bursting with comical elfin escapades. Based on the classic tale of the Shoemaker and the Elves, Hans the shoemaker is helped by a group of mismatched elves who want to work for Santa Claus. Produced by Golden Films.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot About Christmas

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the yard, the Cat in the Hat and his guests partied hard.

Celebrate the season of giving

Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is You

Now we know who Mariah Carey is singing about in her hit holiday song, All I want for Christmas is You. Follow along with this cute story about little Mariah’s Christmas wish for a puppy.

The Christmas Toy

It’s Christmas Eve and the playroom is alive with excitement for the new toys that will arrive the next day. Balthazar, the old and wise bear, explains to the other toys that they must welcome the newcomers even though each of them may be replaced as one of the children’s new favorite toys.

The Super Simple Show—Christmas

The Super Simple show is a compilation of Super Simple’s most popular songs and series. This compilation is all about Christmas. It includes children’s song favorites “Santa Where Are You,” “12 Days of Christmas,” “Hello, Reindeer,” and “Goodbye, Snowman.”

Shine a spotlight on the pets

Adventures of Bailey: Christmas Hero

It’s Christmas time at the Baker household, and Bailey is at it again. Worried that he will not get any presents from Santa because he’s been a bad doggie, Bailey learns about a mysterious person who may be able to make his Christmas wishes come true.

A Belle for Christmas

When a boy and his sister discover their newly adopted puppy Belle has been nabbed by the woman dating their widowed dad on Christmas Eve, the kids recruit their neighborhood friends on a rescue adventure.

The Christmas Doodle

A lonely woman receives a golden doodle as a gift for Christmas. A single father is struggling to raise his daughter after a traumatic Christmas the year prior. In this heartwarming journey the Christmas doodle will have them cross paths for Christmas.

Catch the holiday thieves

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Break-In is the story of Izzy, a spunky 9-year-old who gets left at school on the last day before Christmas break. While her parents brave a blizzard to reach her, three bumbling crooks break into the school to hide out until the heat dies down. But when they take the school janitor hostage, Izzy will have to find a way to save him and teach the crooks a lesson.

The Christmas Thieves

After a robbery goes wrong, Frank and Vince break into a home to avoid the cops. Liam and Olivia think their babysitters have just burst through the door. Frank begins to read them stories from a magic book taking them to the enchanted world of “Arctic Friends.”

Sing along to festive songs

Do, Re, & Mi holiday episode

Watch now

Available with Prime Video and Amazon Kids+

The Mistle-Tones

Tia Mowry and Tori Spelling star in an ABC Family original holiday musical about a young woman’s aspirations to sing with her town’s beloved choir, “the Snowbelles.”

The Night Before Christmas

A kind-hearted, young orphan boy and his loyal cat discover the true spirit of Christmas in this delightfully animated Yuletide tale of musical, magical holiday cheer. Produced by Golden Films. Directed by Diane Eskenazi.