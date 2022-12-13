Categories
39 Side-By-Sides That Show These Famous People In 2002 Vs. 2012


1.

First, this is Daniel Radcliffe in 2002:

And here’s Daniel now in 2022:

2.

This is Reese Witherspoon in 2002:

And here’s Reese now in 2022:

3.

This is Jennifer Lopez in 2002:

And here’s J.Lo now in 2022:

4.

This is Paul Rudd in 2002:

And here’s Paul now in 2022:

5.

This is Gabrielle Union in 2002:

Here’s Gabrielle in 2012:

And here’s Gabrielle now in 2022:

6.

This is Beyoncé in 2002:

And here’s Beyoncé now in 2022:

7.

This is Kristen Stewart in 2002:

And here’s Kristen now in 2022:

8.

This is Madonna in 2002:

And here’s Madonna now in 2022:

9.

This is Lindsay Lohan in 2002:

And here’s Lindsay now in 2022:

10.

This is Usher in 2002:

And here’s Usher now in 2022:

11.

This is Justin Timberlake in 2002:

And here’s Justin now in 2022:

12.

This is Brandy in 2002:

And here’s Brandy now in 2022:

13.

This is Jennifer Aniston in 2002:

And here’s Jennifer now in 2022:

14.

This is Mandy Moore in 2002:

And here’s Mandy now in 2022:

15.

This is Hilary Duff in 2002:

And here’s Hilary now in 2022:

16.

This is Cameron Diaz in 2002:

And here’s Cameron now in 2022:

17.

This is Ashanti in 2002:

And here’s Ashanti now in 2022:

18.

This is Matthew McConaughey in 2002:

And here’s Matthew now in 2022:

19.

This is Queen Latifah in 2002:

And here’s Queen now in 2022:

20.

This is Sandra Bullock in 2002:

And here’s Sandra now in 2022:

21.

This is Ryan Reynolds in 2002:

22.

This is Morgan Freeman in 2002:

And here’s Morgan now in 2022:

23.

This is Kelly Clarkson in 2002:

And here’s Kelly now in 2022:

24.

This is Drew Barrymore in 2002:

And here’s Drew now in 2022:

25.

This is Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002:

And here’s Sarah now in 2022:

26.

This is Christina Aguilera in 2002:

Here’s Christina in 2012:

And here’s Christina now in 2022:

27.

This is Jessica Alba in 2002:

And here’s Jessica now in 2022:

28.

This is Nick Cannon in 2002:

And here’s Nick now in 2022:

29.

This is Avril Lavigne in 2002:

And here’s Avril now in 2022:

30.

This is Snoop Dogg in 2002:

And here’s Snoop now in 2022:

31.

This is Will Smith in 2002:

And here’s Will now in 2022:

32.

This is Halle Berry in 2002:

And here’s Halle now in 2022:

33.

This is Gwen Stefani in 2002:

And here’s Gwen now in 2022:

34.

This is Ashton Kutcher in 2002:

And here’s Ashton now in 2022:

35.

This is Whoopi Goldberg in 2002:

And here’s Whoopi now in 2022:

36.

This is Prince Harry in 2002:

Here’s Prince Harry in 2012:

And here’s Prince Harry now in 2022:

37.

This is Mila Kunis in 2002:

Here’s Mila Kunis in 2012:

And here’s Mila Kunis now in 2022:

38.

This is Angelina Jolie in 2002:

And here’s Angelina now in 2022:

39.

Finally, this is Anne Hathaway in 2002:

And here’s Anne now in 2022:

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!



