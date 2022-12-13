39 Side-By-Sides That Show These Famous People In 2002 Vs. 2012

1.
First, this is Daniel Radcliffe in 2002:
And here’s Daniel now in 2022:
2.
This is Reese Witherspoon in 2002:
And here’s Reese now in 2022:
3.
This is Jennifer Lopez in 2002:
And here’s J.Lo now in 2022:
4.
This is Paul Rudd in 2002:
And here’s Paul now in 2022:
5.
This is Gabrielle Union in 2002:
Here’s Gabrielle in 2012:
And here’s Gabrielle now in 2022:
6.
This is Beyoncé in 2002:
And here’s Beyoncé now in 2022:
7.
This is Kristen Stewart in 2002:
And here’s Kristen now in 2022:
8.
This is Madonna in 2002:
And here’s Madonna now in 2022:
9.
This is Lindsay Lohan in 2002:
And here’s Lindsay now in 2022:
10.
This is Usher in 2002:
And here’s Usher now in 2022:
11.
This is Justin Timberlake in 2002:
And here’s Justin now in 2022:
12.
This is Brandy in 2002:
And here’s Brandy now in 2022:
13.
This is Jennifer Aniston in 2002:
And here’s Jennifer now in 2022:
14.
This is Mandy Moore in 2002:
And here’s Mandy now in 2022:
15.
This is Hilary Duff in 2002:
And here’s Hilary now in 2022:
16.
This is Cameron Diaz in 2002:
And here’s Cameron now in 2022:
17.
This is Ashanti in 2002:
And here’s Ashanti now in 2022:
18.
This is Matthew McConaughey in 2002:
And here’s Matthew now in 2022:
19.
This is Queen Latifah in 2002:
And here’s Queen now in 2022:
20.
This is Sandra Bullock in 2002:
And here’s Sandra now in 2022:
21.
This is Ryan Reynolds in 2002:
22.
This is Morgan Freeman in 2002:
And here’s Morgan now in 2022:
23.
This is Kelly Clarkson in 2002:
And here’s Kelly now in 2022:
24.
This is Drew Barrymore in 2002:
And here’s Drew now in 2022:
25.
This is Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002:
And here’s Sarah now in 2022:
26.
This is Christina Aguilera in 2002:
Here’s Christina in 2012:
And here’s Christina now in 2022:
27.
This is Jessica Alba in 2002:
And here’s Jessica now in 2022:
28.
This is Nick Cannon in 2002:
And here’s Nick now in 2022:
29.
This is Avril Lavigne in 2002:
And here’s Avril now in 2022:
30.
This is Snoop Dogg in 2002:
And here’s Snoop now in 2022:
31.
This is Will Smith in 2002:
And here’s Will now in 2022:
32.
This is Halle Berry in 2002:
And here’s Halle now in 2022:
33.
This is Gwen Stefani in 2002:
And here’s Gwen now in 2022:
34.
This is Ashton Kutcher in 2002:
And here’s Ashton now in 2022:
35.
This is Whoopi Goldberg in 2002:
And here’s Whoopi now in 2022:
36.
This is Prince Harry in 2002:
Here’s Prince Harry in 2012:
And here’s Prince Harry now in 2022:
37.
This is Mila Kunis in 2002:
Here’s Mila Kunis in 2012:
And here’s Mila Kunis now in 2022:
38.
This is Angelina Jolie in 2002:
And here’s Angelina now in 2022:
39.
Finally, this is Anne Hathaway in 2002:
And here’s Anne now in 2022:
Source link