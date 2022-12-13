Categories
Entertainment

7 best new movies to watch this week on HBO Max, Netflix, Prime


Fire up your TV, and let everyone know you’re going to be late for that holiday party. The top new movies to watch this week include something for nearly everyone. At the top of the list we have Black Adam, the newest DC movie to hit the theaters, and one that spent forever getting made.

A passion project for star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam moves some big puzzle pieces around in the world of comics and introduces a lot of new characters. That allowed it to have a stacked cast, including Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.