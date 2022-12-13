“A.Chan” Takes Down the Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Stop 1 Main





Season 2 Stop 1 of the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour is done and dusted and it is fair to say it was a roaring success enjoyed by everyone who donned a VR headset and battled it out at the immersive virtual felt. More than 7,000 players competed over the 48 events!

Macau 2050 was the state-of-the-art environment players from far and wide flocked to as they attempted to become a Metaverse Poker Tour champion. They had plenty of chances to sample the sweet taste of success with more than 40 action-packed events for players to get their teeth into.

However, the tournament every player had their eye on was the Season 2 Stop 1 Main Event, not only because of the prestige that comes with taking down such a tournament but also because all the Player of the Season points earned in the Main Event are multiplied by five!

Event #23 – Main Event Final Table Results

Place Player Country Prize 1 A.Chan Canada $283,600,000 2 Piqel United States $179,400,000 3 xXsaberXx21 United Kingdom $115,000,000 4 ShayAndRam United States $75,000,000 5 NF42 United States $50,000,000 6 Donkey_Bubbels Netherlands $32,500,000 7 carpeimodiem United States $20,000,000 8 VEEGZ United States $15,000,000

“A.Chan” triumphed in the Main Event and reeled in a staggering $283,600,000 of the in-game currency in addition to 400 Player of the Season points. There is no doubt that A.Chan will be found at the tables during future stops of Season 2 of the Metaverse Poker Tour.

Canada’s A.Chan defeated American “Piqel” heads-up to secure the victory and the lion’s share of the prize pool. Piqel collected $179,400,000 for their efforts. “xXsaberXx21” finished in third and reeled in an impressive $115,000,000 payout.

Event Buy-in Champion Prize #1 25,000 Nopatience007 $1,246,500 #2 100,000 Baccus24 $3,994,000 #5 1,000,000 Catfishox $251,40,000 #6 100,000 hardboildsob $3,730,000 #7 5,000,000 MuseumOfLust $93,000,000 #9 100,000 zoeeeeeeeo $4,932,000 #10 25,000 pupirivera $1,332,500 #11 25,000 Dynomutt $1,508,000 #12 100,000 RatchieStyle $3,380,000 #13 Freeroll SKULLCRUSHER-2 $34,994,600 #14 100,000 D-MOSS73 $4,084,000 #15 5,000,000 roblthegreat $126,599,996 #17 100,000 jazz1324 $3,850,000 #18 1,000,000 Rockwoodbuddy $72,500,000 #19 100,000 Mr.SouPP $5,364,000 #20 25,000 ryfkoi $1,497,500 #21 25,000 brettcooper $1,505,000 #22 50,000 DJThiago $2,220,000 #23 5,000,000 A.Chan $283,600,000 #24 100,000 Tym2flylv $3,434,000 #25 25,000,000 FLAWSOME $452,500,000 #26 25,000 GonnaNeedABiggerBoat $1,188,000 #27 100,000 inezam $3,940,000 #28 25,000 Funkojay7 $1,377,000 #30 20,000,000 Jason_IBEW_212 $30,200,000 #31 100,000 FSheikha $5,184,000 #32 25,000 Biggswampdnkey $1,481,000 #33 1,000,000 Jolene.Mendoza $32,180,000 #34 25,000 Retrosnake22 $1,052,500 #35 10,000 BobolzABeast $734,600 #36 50,000 Domuique $2,830,000 #37 25,000 Shane017 $1,224,000 #38 100,000,000 theoryann $2,390,000,000 #39 100,000 Salty_Dizzle $4,470,000 #40 5,000,000 CANofWHOOPass_1 $118,000,000 #41 100,000 Scotty2719 $5,160,000 #42 1,000,000 Dynomutt $38,499,998 #43 500,000 Dude $17,350,000 #44 100,000 albertve123 $5,660,000 #45 25,000 Gimmer_Ur_Chips $1,503,500 #46 25,000 gollaholla $1,110,000 #47 5,000,000 catfishox $132,900,000 #48 25,000 Harp 129 $910,000

*”missing” event numbers were satellite tournaments

Thanks to earning 400 Player of the Season points for their victory in the Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Stop 1 Main Event, plus another 70 from cashes in other events, A.Chan leads the way in the Player of the Season race. A.Chan has 470 points, some 65 more than second-placed and Main Event runner-up “Piqel.”

Those of you that are regulars in the PokerStars VR Metaverse will notice some of the names occupying some of the current top 10 of the Player of the Season race.

“Catfishox” finds themselves in fourth place after the first stop; they finished eighth last season. “NF42” is there too. Last season’s seventh-place finish is fifth right now.

Then in tenth, you find “FLAWSOME1020,” the Season 1 Player of the Season. FLAWSOME1020 triumphed in the $25,000 High Roller Event, starting as they mean to go on.

Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Player of the Season Table

Place Player Points 1 A.Chan 470 2 Piqel 405 3 Dynomutt 260 4 Catfishox 245 5 NF42 245 6 xXsaberXx21 225 7 Rockwoodbuddy 210 8 ShayAndRam 210 9 pupirivera 205 10 FLAWSOME1020 180

