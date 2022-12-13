“A.Chan” Takes Down the Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Stop 1 Main

Season 2 Stop 1 of the PokerStars VR Metaverse Poker Tour is done and dusted and it is fair to say it was a roaring success enjoyed by everyone who donned a VR headset and battled it out at the immersive virtual felt. More than 7,000 players competed over the 48 events!
Macau 2050 was the state-of-the-art environment players from far and wide flocked to as they attempted to become a Metaverse Poker Tour champion. They had plenty of chances to sample the sweet taste of success with more than 40 action-packed events for players to get their teeth into.
However, the tournament every player had their eye on was the Season 2 Stop 1 Main Event, not only because of the prestige that comes with taking down such a tournament but also because all the Player of the Season points earned in the Main Event are multiplied by five!
Event #23 – Main Event Final Table Results
|Place
|Player
|Country
|Prize
|1
|A.Chan
|Canada
|$283,600,000
|2
|Piqel
|United States
|$179,400,000
|3
|xXsaberXx21
|United Kingdom
|$115,000,000
|4
|ShayAndRam
|United States
|$75,000,000
|5
|NF42
|United States
|$50,000,000
|6
|Donkey_Bubbels
|Netherlands
|$32,500,000
|7
|carpeimodiem
|United States
|$20,000,000
|8
|VEEGZ
|United States
|$15,000,000
“A.Chan” triumphed in the Main Event and reeled in a staggering $283,600,000 of the in-game currency in addition to 400 Player of the Season points. There is no doubt that A.Chan will be found at the tables during future stops of Season 2 of the Metaverse Poker Tour.
Canada’s A.Chan defeated American “Piqel” heads-up to secure the victory and the lion’s share of the prize pool. Piqel collected $179,400,000 for their efforts. “xXsaberXx21” finished in third and reeled in an impressive $115,000,000 payout.
|Event
|Buy-in
|Champion
|Prize
|#1
|25,000
|Nopatience007
|$1,246,500
|#2
|100,000
|Baccus24
|$3,994,000
|#5
|1,000,000
|Catfishox
|$251,40,000
|#6
|100,000
|hardboildsob
|$3,730,000
|#7
|5,000,000
|MuseumOfLust
|$93,000,000
|#9
|100,000
|zoeeeeeeeo
|$4,932,000
|#10
|25,000
|pupirivera
|$1,332,500
|#11
|25,000
|Dynomutt
|$1,508,000
|#12
|100,000
|RatchieStyle
|$3,380,000
|#13
|Freeroll
|SKULLCRUSHER-2
|$34,994,600
|#14
|100,000
|D-MOSS73
|$4,084,000
|#15
|5,000,000
|roblthegreat
|$126,599,996
|#17
|100,000
|jazz1324
|$3,850,000
|#18
|1,000,000
|Rockwoodbuddy
|$72,500,000
|#19
|100,000
|Mr.SouPP
|$5,364,000
|#20
|25,000
|ryfkoi
|$1,497,500
|#21
|25,000
|brettcooper
|$1,505,000
|#22
|50,000
|DJThiago
|$2,220,000
|#23
|5,000,000
|A.Chan
|$283,600,000
|#24
|100,000
|Tym2flylv
|$3,434,000
|#25
|25,000,000
|FLAWSOME
|$452,500,000
|#26
|25,000
|GonnaNeedABiggerBoat
|$1,188,000
|#27
|100,000
|inezam
|$3,940,000
|#28
|25,000
|Funkojay7
|$1,377,000
|#30
|20,000,000
|Jason_IBEW_212
|$30,200,000
|#31
|100,000
|FSheikha
|$5,184,000
|#32
|25,000
|Biggswampdnkey
|$1,481,000
|#33
|1,000,000
|Jolene.Mendoza
|$32,180,000
|#34
|25,000
|Retrosnake22
|$1,052,500
|#35
|10,000
|BobolzABeast
|$734,600
|#36
|50,000
|Domuique
|$2,830,000
|#37
|25,000
|Shane017
|$1,224,000
|#38
|100,000,000
|theoryann
|$2,390,000,000
|#39
|100,000
|Salty_Dizzle
|$4,470,000
|#40
|5,000,000
|CANofWHOOPass_1
|$118,000,000
|#41
|100,000
|Scotty2719
|$5,160,000
|#42
|1,000,000
|Dynomutt
|$38,499,998
|#43
|500,000
|Dude
|$17,350,000
|#44
|100,000
|albertve123
|$5,660,000
|#45
|25,000
|Gimmer_Ur_Chips
|$1,503,500
|#46
|25,000
|gollaholla
|$1,110,000
|#47
|5,000,000
|catfishox
|$132,900,000
|#48
|25,000
|Harp 129
|$910,000
*”missing” event numbers were satellite tournaments
Thanks to earning 400 Player of the Season points for their victory in the Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Stop 1 Main Event, plus another 70 from cashes in other events, A.Chan leads the way in the Player of the Season race. A.Chan has 470 points, some 65 more than second-placed and Main Event runner-up “Piqel.”
Those of you that are regulars in the PokerStars VR Metaverse will notice some of the names occupying some of the current top 10 of the Player of the Season race.
“Catfishox” finds themselves in fourth place after the first stop; they finished eighth last season. “NF42” is there too. Last season’s seventh-place finish is fifth right now.
Then in tenth, you find “FLAWSOME1020,” the Season 1 Player of the Season. FLAWSOME1020 triumphed in the $25,000 High Roller Event, starting as they mean to go on.
Metaverse Poker Tour Season 2 Player of the Season Table
|Place
|Player
|Points
|1
|A.Chan
|470
|2
|Piqel
|405
|3
|Dynomutt
|260
|4
|Catfishox
|245
|5
|NF42
|245
|6
|xXsaberXx21
|225
|7
|Rockwoodbuddy
|210
|8
|ShayAndRam
|210
|9
|pupirivera
|205
|10
|FLAWSOME1020
|180
Happy Holidays From the PokerStars VR Team!
The holiday season is upon us and everyone at PokerStars VR wishes its customers old and new the happiest of times.