A Guide to Tennis Scoring – Love Tennis Blog

Love is not just a word, It’s a score

Tennis may be one of the oldest games in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to understand. Whether you’re looking to pick up a racket for the first time or trying to explain the rules of tennis to your kids, understanding the scoring system can be tricky.

There are multiple markets available from the best offshore sportsbooks, from the outcome of games, sets and even points, so it’s important to understand exactly how the scoring works before jumping in.

The Basics of Tennis Scoring

Tennis matches are competed as sets and games. Every set is made up of 6 games, with each game consisting of 4 points (15, 30, 40, then game).

The winner must win two out of three sets. And this means that if one player wins two sets before the other player has won even one set, they are the winner and no more games need to be played.

Love Is Not Just A Word…It’s A Score!

The key component in understanding tennis scoring is knowing what each score stands for. 0 is known as “love” – meaning zero points have been scored yet. 15 represents 1 point scored, 30 represents 2 points scored, 40 represents 3 points scored, and if both players have 3 points in a game, it is usually referred to as a deuce.

If a player scores another point after the deuce, they are said to have achieved an advantage (Ad), and if they win that next point, they win the game. Otherwise, play continues until one player reaches Ad again and wins that point. It takes six games (with at least 4 points in each game) for a set to be won by either player – so typically, there will be at least 24 points per set.

Note: In doubles matches, there is no “advantage” when a deuce occurs; instead, whichever team reaches the deuce first gets their serve again (duece-advantage).

Conclusion

With these basics under your belt, you have all you need to start playing or watching tennis like an expert! So grab some rackets and head out onto the court for some fun! And don’t forget – love isn’t just an emotion when playing tennis; it’s also an important score! Good luck, and enjoy your match!

