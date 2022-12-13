A Minion Land is opening at Universal in Florida next summer!

Great news for villains! The steampunk-lensed yellow guys known as minions are getting their own ‘land’ at Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort next summer. Watch out for world-ending plots at Minion Land, to be located on Illumination Avenue, reports Travel + Leisure. The land will include several themed spots, such as the new interactive blaster game called Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast (more on that in a minion minute), the already-in-place Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other as yet unveiled surprises, according to the park’s press release.

First of all, the ‘mayhem attraction’ that people have been enjoying since 2012 is an immersive motion simulation ride with wholesome entertainment (villainy is really taking a hit here) and special effects like mist and a blowing wind (the same ride came to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2014 and to Universal Studios Japan in 2017).

To step up the resort’s nefarious game, the coming-soon Villain-Con Minion Blast will appeal to gamers. The ride will open with the premise that you’re attending Villain-Con to compete and see if you can become the newest member of The Vicious 6, the supervillains from this summer’s pandemically-delayed movie Minions: The Rise of Gru. You’ll be standing holding your own interactive blaster, which honestly sounds more fun than the passivity of a seated ride you typically experience at amusement parks. The scenes you ‘glide’ through, according to the press release, will be impressively created with ‘innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets.’ Perched on a motion-based pathway, you’ll shoot at various items—with the aim of creating as much mayhem as possible.

More details will be released soon. In the meantime, check out the resort’s first-ever escape room which opened last week, and sign up for alerts for the opening of a fourth theme park to be added to the triad, the Epic Universe. Universal says this will be the ‘most immersive and innovative park we’ve ever created,’ with a theme park, hotels, dining and shopping.

Bring your evil laugh and your bananas!