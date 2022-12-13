Aapki Khabar Aapka Fayda: Why Smartphone Is Ruining Spousal

Zee Business Video Team |

Updated: December 13, 2022 19:55 pm

Do you know that smartphone is ruining spousal relationships? Yes, you must be surprised to hear this. This survey has been done by smartphone maker Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR), in which it has been studied that how much the use of more smartphones by married couples affects their personal life. According to the study, 88 percent of married Indians feel that excessive use of smartphones is harming their relationship. Watch this special report of Aapki Khabar Aapka Fayda.