AC/DC’s Brian Johnson was so starstruck when he met Paul

Any time someone meets their musical hero it can be a little overawing, and it seems even rock ‘n’ roll icons can get a little nervous when meeting the artists they themselves look up to. When it came to Brian Johnson meeting Paul McCartney, for instance, the AC/DC singer was no exception to the rule, finding himself rather starstruck.

In fact, when meeting the Beatles legend, Johnson wasn’t even entirely sure how to greet him; as he describes in a new interview with QFM96’s Torg & Elliott radio show, he even ended up referring to McCartney as “your majesty”.

When asked by the host whether he’s ever met somebody famous that he was “in awe” of, Johnson replies (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “Yes, that has happened, and it was Paul McCartney. I didn’t know what to say to him.

“I mean, for the first time I was absolutely tongue-tied. And then [fellow Beatles legend] Ringo Starr walked in beside him. And it was Paul that spoke to me, ’cause he heard me talking to somebody. And he said, ‘Hello, Geordie.’ You know, because they call us Geordies, with the accent.

“And I went, ‘Hello, Paul. Sir Paul. Your honor. Your majesty.’ I didn’t know what [to call him]! I just came across like I was breaking a friend’s teeth in — I couldn’t speak. So it was hard. And then we became friends, which is even harder to describe…you’re in a hotel and somebody like McCartney says, ‘Fancy a spot of lunch, kid?’ And you go, ‘Yes.'”

The AC/DC frontman is currently promoting his new autobiography, The Lives Of Brian, which arrived back in October. AC/DC’s plans for 2023 remain uncertain.