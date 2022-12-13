Adopt-A-Pet: Akiko, Akira, and Hershey – Chapelboro.com

This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Akiko, Akira, and Hershey from Independent Animal Rescue!

Akiko is a 9 month old black and white cat. He loves dogs, cats, and humans alike. He especially loves behind the ear scratches. He’s a very sweet, affectionate boy. Akiko will do wonderfully in any kind of house and will do his own exploring, once he needs love though, he will come right up to you!

Akira is 6 month old black and white cat. She is a bit more shy with other dogs and cats. Once she warms up to you though, she will love pets. She loves playing with her belled toys and lounging under furniture. Akira will do well in any home as well, though a bit more shy than her brother, Akiko, she will warm up to you and seek out pets and love.

Hershey is a 9 month old handsome brown dog. Hershey will love a very active house or a home with a fenced-in yard so he can have plenty of space to run and get some energy out. He’s an energetic boy, but he is a total sweetheart. He is a very cuddly boy that would love to sit on your lap and get pets. He will love to be spend lots of time with you and play with squeaky toys (his favorites)!

Here are some beautiful pictures of Akira, Akiko, and Hershey!