Agony as ‘bubbly’ young woman found dead in Airbnb on hen do





An inquest has heard how a woman who travelled to Liverpool for a hen do was found dead in the bathroom of her Airbnb apartment. According to reports, Kay Reed, 29, took a minibus to the city from Redcar in North Yorkshire on Friday, April 29 with a group of other women. They were celebrating a friend’s upcoming wedding.

The women spent the following day celebrating and playing crazy golf before returning to their apartments on Dale Street, where Kay began to complain of feeling sick and went to bed. She was found on the floor of the apartment bathroom at around 1.30am on May 1 by her friend, Louise Johnson. Paramedics were called, but she could not be revived, her inquest in Liverpool was told on Monday. Now, heartbroken friends have set up a web page in her memory, sharing messages of love and sorrow. Posting on the page, Louise said: “Enjoy the heavens my perfect Kay. I wish you could be here to see just how loved you are. Make sure you have a pint waiting for me beautiful. I love you more than words could ever say, and actions could ever show. You are the light in my world and I will keep you with me forever.” The court was told Kay, a call centre operative who lived in Redcar, had been out drinking with her friends in Liverpool city centre on the night of April 29, reports the Liverpool Echo. The following day, the group went to a Wetherspoons at 10.30am, then played crazy golf at Junkyard Golf Club and ate at Five Guys before returning to Dale Street to get ready for a night out. They spent the evening at the Alma De Cuba bar on Seel Street and returned to the apartments at 12.30am.

Kay was found dead one hour later. Her fellow “hens” paid tribute to the “gorgeous”, “bubbly” 29-year-old, who earned a masters degree from Birmingham City University in 2016. Bride Lauren Kenny said: “Keep smiling and singing gorgeous girl! Until we meet again you will always hold a special place in my heart.” Gemma said: “Kay, you had the ability to instantly put people at ease. From the moment we met, your positive bubbly personality just radiated and it was an absolute pleasure being around you. I cannot believe how our weekend with so many amazing memories ended the way it did and I’m just so sorry. I am struggling to process what happened and life just seems so unfair but I know you will be reunited with your family in heaven.” Samantha said: “Your personality shone brightly and now you’re shining down on all of us. Keep dancing up there, until we meet again.”

Handing down a conclusion of an alcohol-related death, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said: “It’s more likely than not the alcohol consumed has rendered Kay unconcious. Kay has vomited and inhaled gastric acid into her upper airway, resulting in her death. “It’s something that a lot of people do, going out drinking, it’s not something that is unusual and she was clearly very unfortunate as to the results of what happened. I think this just demonstrates how dangerous alcohol can be.”