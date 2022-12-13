Alison Hammond documentary branded ‘out of touch’ by One Show

In an incredible year for the presenter, Alison was nominated for best presenter at the NTA’s and later lifted the best daytime TV award at the ceremony.

However, the star has opened up on her own money issues she had before entering Big Brother in an interview on the Tables Manners podcast.

She told Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie: “At the time I had a debt of about £3,000, which at the time I was absolutely traumatised by.

“Because every time I got paid, I just couldn’t make that debt go down, so I thought, ‘That would be a good idea to win £70,000 for going on a TV show’.”

