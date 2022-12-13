All 106 TV Shows Canceled Or Ending In 2022 (So Far)

Every year TV shows we love get canceled or come to an end, either after long and successful runs or before they had a chance to catch on with a wider audience. Then again, there are also shows that just aren’t very good or managed to escape being noticed at all because of the crowded streaming landscape.

Whatever the case, 2022 is no different. Already, we’ve seen so many shows get the ax, pointing to what will likely be a very busy year on the cutting room floor. After all, there are more streaming services than ever, and they’re all trying their hand at original programming. So even some of the most hyped shows aren’t making it beyond their initial seasons. Who can forget that both Cowboy Bebop and Y: The Last Man were canceled fairly quickly after their respective premieres?

Are your favorite shows safe? What’s been canceled so far? And, honestly, is any TV show safe? Those are the questions we’re trying to answer. Take a look below at every single TV show that’s been canceled so far in 2022. And while we’re at it, make sure to check out the surprising number of shows that got canned in 2021.