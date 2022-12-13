Categories
Celebrities

Amanda Holden turns heads at office as she flashes bra in sheer


Amanda Holden, 51, was feeling Christmassy on Tuesday morning as she celebrated “sparkly week” at the Heart FM studios.

The ageless presenter braved the cold in a skimpy bodycon dress which featured a completely sheer sequinned top that flashed her black bra.

Speaking to her 1.8m Instagram followers, Amanda proclaimed: “Good morning, Happy Tuesday. Of course, this is the week of sparkly week as we count down to Christmas! 12 more sleeps!

“This gorgeous dress is from Karen Millen I am especially, obviously, loving the sheer and sparkles at the top.

“This looks like a skirt but it’s actually attached. So Christmassy.” 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.