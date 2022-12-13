Amanda Owen opens up on home life and where she is now

Clive Owen has taken on a solo venture with his son Reuben in Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive, which airs on Channel 5. The Our Yorkshire Farm star’s former partner, Amanda Owen, does not feature in the series but she is still planning plenty of projects. Fans of the Owen family are keen to find out if Amanda still lives at Ravenseat Farm.
“There’s enough room, believe me,” she also added how the family still has mealtimes together.
At the time of their separation, their joint statement said their number one priority was the “happiness and well-being of our children”.
With this in mind, for the sake of their children, Amanda and Clive have managed to still live in harmony.
Viewers may be wondering what happened to the remote farmhouse the family purchased in 2020.
“Once I go out of that door to work it is back to basics. I never see anyone, it’s just me and nature.”
As for what Amanda is up to now, Channel 5 told viewers the network was working on new projects with her.
Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor for factual at Channel 5, said: “The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life.
“We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”
Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben and Clive airs on Tuesdays on Channel 5 at 9pm.
Source link