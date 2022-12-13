Amazon may reject Man Utd takeover because of four factors

Amazon are reportedly one company in the mix to buy Manchester United. The Red Devils are on the market at present, with the Glazers announcing their plans to part ways with the fallen giants last month. However, while the retailers have the wealth to complete a deal, it’s possible the issues at Old Trafford could actually end up preventing such a business transaction from happening…

The Glazers confirmed their plans to sell United last month, saying in a statement: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Express Sport now takes a look at four things that could, however, end up deterring Amazon from purchasing United.

