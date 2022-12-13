Amazon shoppers praise this £20 ‘super cosy’ thick duvet for





Google searched for ‘thick duvet’ have shot up by 663 percent, which is the highest in five years especially as the weather gets colder and energy bills increase. Brits are shopping for thicker duvets to keep them warm while they sleep.

If you’re looking for ways to stay warm at night, invest in a thick duvet with a higher tog. Bringing that hotel-at-home feeling, thicker duvets are incredibly popular as the UK gets colder and it also helps to reduce central heating use. Amazon shoppers have been praising the Slumberdown Chilly Nights Duvet which is 15 tog and designed to retain warmth, making it ideal for couples, families and all households. On sale for £20.49 from £26.99, it’s Amazon’s top bestseller and has over 9,000 glowing reviews.

Most duvets range in between 10.5 to 13.5 tog which is enough to keep you warm at night, but a 15 tog duvet ensures that you’re snug in cold weather. Available in single, double and king sizes, the Slumberdown Chilly Nights duvet is made from a soft hollow fibre filling and is complete with a soft touch cover that makes it feel very comfortable. Plus, it’s non-allergenic, washer and dryer friendly, making it the perfect addition to any home. Amazon shoppers absolutely rate how it keeps you warm during cold nights and that it’s worth the money.

PK5 commented: “This duvet is worth every penny! Super cosy and fluffy. I don’t wake up cold anymore in fact it makes me want to stay in bed longer. I’ll be buying the single duvet in this for my child.” Peter T added: “Wow, a must purchase for winter.” Imogen agreed: “This duvet is excellent, so warm. A lifesaver now the temperature has really dropped.” Julie P added: “Certainly keeps you warm, would highly recommend to anyone who likes to feel warm in bed during the winter months.”