Americans turn on Meghan and Harry as their ‘presence deemed pinched’





Americans have turned on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their “presence has become pinched and unimaginative” according to an opinion piece in US media. Ahead of the release of the second instalment of Netlix series Harry & Meghan on December 15, an article in the Hollywood bible Variety has said that the documentary revealed how “pinched and unimaginative” Harry and Meghan’s presence upon “the world stage has become”.

The article also revealed that Americans thought the couple were showing “little interest in looking forward”, instead looking back to the past. It also accused the couple of failing to look “at the world outside” and instead focus on “the world of Haz and Meg”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed after a brand-new trailer showcasing the second part of their docu-series with Netflix was released on Monday. The trailer showed a clip of Harry discussing “lies” associated with his brother Prince William. The 38-year-old claimed that they were created to “protect” the Prince of Wales, but were “never willing to tell the truth to protect” himself and Meghan. READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘no comparison’ to Princess Diana who had it ‘1000x worse’, claims expert

The trailer also shows the pair discussing security, leading to suggestions that their security was withdrawn before they departured from the family and moved to the US. In the trailer, Harry said: “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did”, leading to speculation that the couple left the UK due to their increased concern over their safety. Meghan, 41, then said: “Our security was being pulled – everyone in the world knew where we were.” Harry then revealed that he told his wife, at the time, that they needed to “get out”. READ MORE: Should Harry and Meghan stay away from King Charles’ coronation? – POLL

Speaking to MailOnline, royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline described the couple’s comments about their security being withdrawn prior to their exit as “shockingly untrue”. Due to their high-profile status, all senior royals are offered taxpayer-funded security. Also speaking to MailOnline, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams criticised the couple’s comments about security as it implies that “they not given proper security as senior working royals before Megxit” and that Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) were not “doing its job properly”. DON’T MISS

According to the recently-released YouGov poll, Harry’s sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales ranked more popular than Meghan Markle. Harry, himself, also ranked higher than his wife in the poll. The poll results come just days after the first half of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series, titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Netflix.