Andreas Seidl leaves McLaren to join Sauber ahead of Audi







Andreas Seidl has left McLaren to join Sauber

Andreas Seidl is set to oversee Audi’s entry to Formula 1 in 2026 after leaving his role as McLaren team principal to become chief executive of Sauber.

Seidl will be replaced in his role at McLaren by Andrea Stella, who steps up from his previous position as executive director.

Sauber currently operate as Alfa Romeo, but are expected to go back to running under the company name in 2024 and 2025, before the team merges with Audi for the 2026 season.

Seidl replaces Frederic Vasseur as Sauber chief executive after the Frenchman joined Ferrari earlier on Tuesday, but will not fill the team principal position that his predecessor also held.

