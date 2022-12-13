Andy Murray thinks British men’s tennis is in a good place





Andy Murray is happy to be part of a boom in British men’s tennis at the tail-end of his career.

Murray undoubtedly played his role in inspiring the young players now tearing it up on the ATP Tour.

The former World No 1 has been particularly impressed with 22-year-old Jack Draper.

Draper has fought his way into the top 50 and with a number of huge victories looks poised to back that up in 2023.

Great Britain has four players in the top 50 and could have more if Kyle Edmund’s comeback is able to gather some pace.

Murray has been deeply impressed with the performances of his compatriots.

Draper won a string of ATP Challenger tour events before building the confidence to tackle the full Tour and achieve new heights in a career that has been stifled by injury.

He boasted a 24-4 Challenger match-winning record and would snatch a season-leading four Challenger titles.

“Yeah, I think it’s, it’s been good,” Murray told the ATP Tour podcast

“Yeah. I mean, I think you know, Jack is one of the best prospects on the tour right now. You know, he’s not played loads of tennis in comparison to a lot of the young guys around his age, he’s had quite a lot of injuries and setbacks over the last few years.

“He’s a big guy and I think that that’s normal. You know, for that to happen when he was, still growing and everything and adjusting to full time tennis essentially. Professional tennis is a bit different. And I think yeah, he’s had a brilliant year and I expect him to to keep going higher next season.”

Draper believes that the Challenge Tour was a big part of him making the progress he did in 2022.

“I think the Challenger Tour is massive for players,” Draper said. “When you come through and start winning tournaments back-to-back at that level it gives you huge confidence you can come on Tour and compete with these guys. Everyone on the Challenger level is hungry to do well because that is what gets you onto the Tour. The Challenger Tour has given me a real base and confidence of coming onto the Tour.”

Murray has also been impressed with the consistency of British No 1 Cameron Norrie and the resilience and determination of Dan Evans.

“You know, Cam has done really well being very solid throughout the year and maintaining his ranking up near the top 10 in the world and, and then Dan [Evans], I don’t know exactly, but I think he will be pretty close to finishing as high as he’s ever finished the year before.

“So, yeah, all those guys have done done really well this year.”

READ MORE: When tennis players dared to bare all – the most revealing images