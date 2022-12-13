Antiques Roadshow guest breaks down over crystal box valuation

The guest admitted: “Yeah it is a bit of a hobby like to see if I can get a little bargain in there,” to which Joanna added: “And was it all bright and sparkly, and 3D before you bought it?”

Laughing at the moment, the guest revealed: “No, it wasn’t at all. I think they described it as being glass, a glass box and I knew it had something unusual about it.

“With the designs on it and things like that. I couldn’t really see much of the silver, I had a sneaky feeling it might be that so we actually polished it all to reveal the beautiful enamel on the surface and the lovely colours.”

“So how much did you pay for it?” asked Joanna as the guest said: “I actually paid £32”