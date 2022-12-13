Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks on Ben White cutting World Cup

Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time on Ben White’s return to Arsenal following his early exit from England’s World Cup squad after the defender featured in their friendly against AC Milan. White left England’s World Cup squad just days before their last-16 tie against Senegal due to ‘personal reasons’.

Reports suggested that White’s departure was down to a clash with England assistant Steve Holland, which were rubbished by Gareth Southgate. After being given time off away from football, White joined up with his Arsenal team-mates for their training camp in Dubai.

And he was back in the starting line-up for Arsenal’s clash with AC Milan as Arteta gears up for the season restarting. White played the opening 45 minutes before being brought off at half-time.

And Arteta was “very pleased” with White’s display before touching on the defender’s withdrawal from the England squad. “Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love,” he added.