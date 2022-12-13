Artificial intelligence making NSW roads safer

The NSW Government is harnessing the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve road safety across the state by monitoring crashes and near misses at intersections.

AI cameras were recently trialled over four weeks at the intersections of Teale Road and Putty Road at East Kurrajong and Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Otford Road in Stanwell Tops.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the cameras detected 217 near-miss incidents across the two locations, including several near-misses where cars travelling between 20-30km/h missed each other by less than one second.

“This technology allows us to record near miss footage as it occurs and calculate how close the vehicles came from crashing, down to the second, as well as how fast they were travelling before the incident,” Mrs Ward said.

“This information will allow us to be proactive in identifying and addressing risks and keeping people safe on NSW roads as part of our goal of achieving zero road fatalities.

“The initial trial will be broadened to additional locations next year, and will also record more information such as near misses with pedestrians.

“We want to ensure everyone is able to spend Christmas with those they love and I’m urging people to take extra care on our roads over the coming weeks.”

No personal information is collected by the technology and faces and vehicle registration plates are automatically blurred.

/Public Release. This material from the originating organization/author(s) may be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author(s).View in full here.