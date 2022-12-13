Avalanche Launches Android Version of Core Wallet for

Quick take:

Avalanche has launched Core Mobile, a mobile version of its non-custodial multi-chain wallet.

The new mobile wallet will be available on Android with an iOS version coming in 2023.

Avalanche wants to connect DeFi, NFTs, and gaming ecosystems across multiple blockchains.

Avalanche has launched a mobile version of its non-custodial multichain wallet. Dubbed Core Mobile, the new wallet will be initially available on Android with an iOS version scheduled for 2023.

Core Mobile is an extension of Avalanche’s already successful Core Wallet currently offered via the web and as a browser extension.

Commenting on the launch of Core Mobile, Ava Labs Head of Product Nick Mussallemat said in a statement: “Core mobile is designed to give people maximum control over their crypto while ensuring the product is intuitive enough for anyone to use Web3. Mass adoption is coming, and Core will be the gateway for people who want a single platform that can do it all without the hassle of multiple wallets.”

Ava Labs released the Core Wallet in June 2022, enabling users on Avalanche to interact with decentralised apps native to the blockchain. Core Wallet also enables users to swap Avalanche, Bitcoin, and Ethereum assets.

The mobile version is a step forward in Ava Labs’ plans to build an ecosystem that allows users to manage all their assets in one platform, enabling an interconnected web3 experience.

In April 2022, it was reported by Bloomberg that the web3 venture company was raising $350 million at a valuation of about $5 billion. There has not been another update on the fundraising amid the crypto winter.

The multichain wallet is part of Ava Labs’ strategy of creating a multiverse ecosystem, which has already seen the web3 company launch a $290 million incentive program to boost the adoption and growth of a new internet of subnets.

In late 2021, the company raised $230 million from the sale of AVAX tokens. The Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain company is backed by some of the leading web3 investment firms including Polychain Capital and Dragonfly.

