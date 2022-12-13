Avoid ‘premature ageing’ and achieve a ‘youthful complexion’





Aesthetics clinic, Evolve Medical, teamed up with leading nutritionist Emma Bardwell, who specialises in skin health, to share what women can do to get their skin looking healthy and younger during winter. Emma highlighted the importance of vitamins, such as vitamin A, C, D, E, and zinc. These are hugely beneficial to one’s complexion, especially in colder temperatures.

Emma explained that the “most pressing skin concern during the winter season is dryness and dullness”. She continued: “Our skin health is closely linked to our self-esteem so it comes up in the clinic a lot. I specialise in perimenopause and menopause and this is often a time when women see lots of skin changes, from pigmentation to acne to dry, itchy skin. “So this, combined with the winter months, can cause a lot of skin concerns for women.” Emma went on to reveal that one’s diet can greatly impact one’s skin and shared the best superfoods women should eat that are packed with vitamins and nutrients – leading to glowing skin.

Salmon is a popular superfood which contains a lot of omega-3, an ideal nutrient for healthy skin. Emma said: "Not only is this one of the most potent sources of anti-inflammatory omega-3s, salmon also contains DHA and EPA which promote healthy skin by protecting the integrity of cell membranes which guards against premature ageing." Walnuts are also packed with omega-3, and so, for vegetarians, they are a great alternative to salmon. "Omega-3 is responsible for the health of the cell membrane which influences the cell's ability to hold water – leaving you with hydrated, soft skin," Emma explained.

Sweet potato is another superfood that can lead to glowing skin. Emma said that the “red and orange vegetables contain lycopene – a nutrient that specifically helps prevent skin discolouration, texture changes, fine lines and wrinkles”. Few foods are as rich in the beauty nutrients as baked sweet potato. Just half a medium potato provides 200 percent of your daily recommended intake. Legumes, peas, and lentils are foods that contain a lot of micronutrients that can be very beneficial to the skin and the gut. Vitamin B in legumes and pulses is responsible for promoting healthy cell turnover, reducing breakouts, and supporting healthy collagen production. Oranges are one of the most well-known food sources of vitamin C, and they’re one of the best fruits for glowing skin too, according to Emma.

These super fruits have been proven to stimulate the formation of collagen, improve skin hydration, and improve wound healing. Blueberries are another fruit that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help boost the strength of collagen fibres in our skin and give it a healthy glow. You can either include these super berries in your diet or apply a crushed-blueberries-and-yoghurt mask on your face for an instant glow. Drinking green tea is an easy way to achieve glowing skin. The tea is “packed with antioxidants that can rid your skin of any congestion and protect against damaging environmental stressors, leaving you with a glowing, healthy complexion”, Emma explained. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, “which have been proven to hydrate and shield the skin by lowering the risk of premature ageing caused by ultraviolet radiation”, according to the nutritionist. Other brilliant superfoods include tomatoes, Brazilian nuts, turmeric, carrots, kale, spinach and almonds.