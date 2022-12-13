Beatles Gift Guide: Kit O’Toole’s Top 2022 Albums, Books, Movies

While there may not have been an event that equalled last year’s Get Back documentary event, a number of book, CD, DVD/Blu-ray, and vinyl releases kept Beatles fans busy in 2022. The following list encompasses gift ideas for all fans on your list, and perhaps some items for yourself, too. All items can be found on Amazon except where noted, and shopping various sites to compare prices is encouraged:



BOOKS

THE McCARTNEY LEGACY VOL. 1: 1969-93, by ADRIAN SINCLAIR AND ALLAN KOZINN: This just-released tome is the first of a planned multivolume set examining Paul McCartney’s solo career. Authors Sinclair and Kozinn lead readers through the crucial period following the breakup of the Beatles, when McCartney found his own identity as a man and artist. Hundreds of interviews, never-before-seen documents, and extensive research reveal new perspectives on a legendary life.

BEATLES FULLY UNCOVERED, by KRISTOFER ENGELHARDT: A revised and completely updated version of Beatles Undercover (1998) and Beatles Deeper Undercover (2010), Beatles Fully Uncovered features even more information about the Beatles’ collaborations and contributions to other people’s music. You’ll be surprised at the number of times Ringo Starr guested on other musicians’ albums, or how Paul McCartney penned tracks for artists such as Peggy Lee. Engelhardt has indeed uncovered these lesser-known corners of Beatles history.

PAUL: PHOTOGRAPHS, by HARRY BENSON: Harry Benson took some of the most famous pictures of the Beatles at the height of Beatlemania. He forged a friendship with McCartney, and continued collaborating with him and Linda throughout the 1970s and even into the 1990s. This lush coffee table book features beautifully reproduced images from both on and offstage, the best being from the Wings era. One photograph features McCartney laying on a bench, drenched with sweat, seemingly exhausted after a concert. In the caption, Benson recalls Linda telling him that Paul truly trusted Benson by letting him take a picture of him in such a vulnerable state. These images reveal a more personal side that we rarely see.

BEATLES, RUBBER SOUL TO REVOLVER, by BRUCE SPIZER: In this latest installment in his Beatles Album Series, Bruce Spizer not only covers two of the band’s most important albums (and related singles), but also the complicated story of Capitol’s Yesterday and Today LP. The recordings, album covers, marketing and historical context from this era are studied in-depth, and fan recollections round out this in-depth portrait of two landmark works. For autographed copies, order through Spizer’s website.

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN: THE BEATLES AT SHEA STADIUM 1965, by LAURIE JACOBSON: While this isn’t the first book to be written about the Beatles’ landmark New York City concert, Top of the Mountain tells the story through numerous photographs, and interviews from those who attended the show. Jacobson presents a full picture of what it was like to be onstage and part of the 56.000 fans in the stands through quotes from writers, agents, producers, photographers, opening-act performers, and many more. Relive that steamy August 1965 night, or stare at the photos and imagine what it must have been like to be in the audience.

GEORGE HARRISON IN THE 1970s: DECADES, by EOGHAN LYNG: Want a read that challenges your opinions? Look no further than Eoghan Lyng’s George Harrison in the 1970s, a provocative book that studies a pivotal decade in Harrison’s personal and professional life. During this time, Lyng argues, Harrison was the “Chameleonic Beatle,” ever evolving in his spiritual views as well as his artistry. What do you think is his greatest work of the decade? Lyng’s answers may surprise you and inspire discussions with fellow fans.

LENNON, THE MOBSTER AND THE LAWYER, by JAY BERGEN: One of the more intriguing books to emerge in 2022, this memoir tells the story of Jay Bergen, a parter in a prestigious New York City law firm who represented John Lennon in a 1975 legal battle. Just before Rock ’n Roll was released, mob-connected Roulette Records Morris Levy issued Roots, which contained unfinished versions of the Rock ’n Roll recordings. Not surprisingly, Lennon and Levy sued and countersued. Bergen describes how he worked closely with Lennon on the case, including transcripts of testimony the singer gave as to his creative process. It also allows a peek into Lennon’s life in 1975-76, just before he would temporarily withdraw from music and become a father.

THE BEATLES: CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE AGAIN, by BELMO AND GARRY MARSH: Need to get into the Christmas spirit? Look no further than this book, courtesy of Belmo (author of numerous Beatles books and former editor of the fondly remembered Belmo’s Beatleg Newsletter). Also featuring numerous contributors (full disclosure: I’m one of them), Christmas Time Is Here Again is a fun journey through the Fan Club flexidiscs, holiday programs and radio shows, official group and solo releases, memorabilia, and much more. If it has to do with the Beatles and the holidays, you can be sure it’s included!

A WOMEN’S HISTORY OF THE BEATLES, by CHRISTINE FELDMAN BARRETT: One of the more exciting academic books to emerge this year, A Women’s History of the Beatles examines the group’s social and cultural impact from a different perspective. Through interviews, research, and analysis, Barrett explores how the Beatles changed and enriched the lives of women. She also spotlights influential figures in the band’s history. It’s an important addition to Beatles research that highlights an area neglected for far too long.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Shades of Life, Part One (The John Lennon Series, Book 5), by Jude Southerland KesslerAdvertising the Beatles Vol. 2, by Ray ZirklePeter Asher: A Life in Music, by David JacksThe Philosophy of Modern Song, by Bob DylanIn Your Mind – The Infinite Universe of Yoko Ono, by Madeline Bocaro

DVDs/BLU-RAYS

THE BEATLES: GET BACK: After numerous delays, the acclaimed 2021 documentary was finally released on home video this year. Peter Jackson takes viewers into the Get Back sessions (which eventually became Let It Be) and the climactic moment of the rooftop concert. The event changed perspectives on Beatles history and previously held views on the period leading to the Beatles’ dissolution.

THE BEATLES AND INDIA: One of the year’s most enjoyable surprises, The Beatles and India examines more than just the Beatles’ time studying under the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Instead, it reveals how the Beatles influenced India’s music and culture just as much as the country changed the band.

Rare footage of the Beatles’ time in India and interviews with Indian musicians make this documentary a standout.

PAUL McCARTNEY’S ‘GET BACK’: This 1991 documentary chronicling the 1989-1990 Get Back world tour is finally available on Blu-ray. While it does not include any extras, the Richard Lester-directed film provides a time capsule celebrating McCartney’s welcome return to the road after a long absence.

CDs/BOX SETS

REVOLVER: DELUXE BOX SET: Considered one of the Beatles’ best albums, Revolver finally receives the same royal treatment as Sgt. Pepper, the White Album, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The deluxe version contains a hardcover book which thoroughly examines the making of the album as well as its ongoing relevance; the 2022 remix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell; the original mono mix; a four-track EP; and additional CDs containing outtakes and demos. Anyone who wants to take a deep dive into Revolver will place this box set at the top of their wish list.

McCARTNEY I/II/III BOX SET, PAUL MCCARTNEY: Own the McCartney trilogy of albums in one special box set. McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III are enclosed in a slipcase, and accompanied by three limited-edition photo prints spanning the eras in which each album was released.

LIVE AT THE GREEK THEATER 2019, RINGO STARR: Missed seeing Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band on tour this year? The next best thing this is viewing this newly released concert, recorded in 2019 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. That year’s lineup was particularly strong, featuring Greg Rolie (Santana), Steve Lukather (Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Colin Hay (Men at Work), and percussionist Greg Bissonette. In addition to Starr performing Beatles and solo classics, each member presents a few of their own hits, including “Black Magic Woman,” “Roseanne,” “Pick Up the Pieces,” and “Who Can It Be Now.” The release is available as a standalone CD, DVD, Blu-ray, or a CD-Blu-ray combo.

EP3, RINGO STARR: Ringo also released another EP in 2022, the fun and aptly named EP3. The disc includes collaborations with his usual crew, including Steve Lukather, Joe Walsh, Bruce Sugar, and Linda Perry. The surprise track, “Free Your Soul,” finds Starr venturing into Latin territory with the assistance of flamenco guitarist José Antonio Rodriguez and smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz. The EP is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette.

JUDE, JULIAN LENNON: Returning with his first album in 11 years, Julian Lennon released his most personal album to date. From the album title to the cover photo (taken by May Pang when he was a boy), the record features Lennon coming to terms with his past and present, philosophizing on issues of love, loss, and the environment.

THE 7” SINGLES BOX, PAUL McCARTNEY: While the crate containing productions of 80 singles from 11 countries is out of stock, you can still purchase the digital version on Amazon Music, iTunes, or other streaming platforms. All songs have been remastered.

FOR FUN

SMARTWATCH BANDS: Have a smartwatch and want to proudly display your Beatles fandom? Swap your plain band with a Beatles-themed one. MobyFox carries smartwatch bands with imagery from album covers including Sgt. Pepper, Yellow Submarine, Let It Be, the White Album and Abbey Road that fit iWatch, Samsung, and Android-based watches. To order, visit MobyFox’s Beatles collection page.

ORNAMENTS: Those who have Beatles-themed Christmas trees will enjoy a pair of new ornaments. George Harrison’s site now features a gnome ornament for All Things Must Pass fans. Want to proudly show off your Wings devotion? The Paul McCartney site has the ornament just for you.