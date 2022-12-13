Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr join Elton John at Abbey

Among A-listers were Elton John, 75, and his husband David Furnish, 60, as well as iconic model Twiggy, 73, (real name Lesley Lawson) and her actor husband Leigh, 77.
Paul and Ringo were supported by their wives Nancy Shevell, 63, and Bond girl Barbara Bach, 75.
Paul’s daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney, 51, and photographer Mary McCartney, 53, were also in attendance.
If These Walls Could Sing is directed by Mary and will feature appearances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Noel Gallagher.
The synopsis reads: “’In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world.”
