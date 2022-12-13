Below Deck star Captain Lee has opened up about his decision to

He added to another fan: “I know Robb, been a tough run, but doing so much better now, back in my routine. Thanks.”

One concerned fan asked if this was curtains for the captain for good or if he’d back next season.

Captain Lee posted: “I will as long as it’s fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me.”

So, it looks like fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now with Captain Lee hopefully stepping onboard again once his health improves.

Below Deck airs Mondays on Bravo in the USA and Hayu in the UK