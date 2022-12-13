Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport to enter metaverse as ‘Metaport’

BIAL has announced that the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will be available as ‘Metaport’, one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on the metaverse.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the city’s international airport, is all set to launch its ‘BLR Metaport’, through which users can experience the new Terminal 2 of the airport on the metaverse. The Metaverse is an immersive cyberspace experience that is built using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). BIAL has announced that the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 can be experienced virtually, and is one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on the metaverse.

According to a press release by BIAL, the Metaport was built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon. Travellers and the public can access the Metaport on the website www.blrmetaport.com and take a virtual tour inside the new terminal. The release also said that the 3D interface will offer customers new ways to interact with the airport, such as checking into flights, navigating terminals, shopping, and social aspects like connecting with other travellers. The Metaport also provides features including video conferencing, messaging and spatial audio, and avatar creation.

BIAL’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath said, “We are very excited that BIAL is entering into the new world of metaverse through the BLR Metaport. This is our first foray into the world of Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and we aim to delight travellers with a unique, immersive, and virtual experience. We believe that it is important to connect with a new generation of our global audience through the metaverse. We also have several initiatives planned around the BLR Metaport, which promise to increase ways in which we can engage with our global audience and enhance business impact over the next few years.”

Terminal 2, which is touted as the ‘garden terminal’, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November this year. It has a massive indoor garden with hundreds of indigenous and endangered plants, and is said to be powered by 100% renewable energy. The first phase of the terminal will have 90 check-in counters, 22 security check lanes, 36 emigration counters, 60 immigration counters, and nine baggage claim counters.

