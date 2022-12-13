Best Buy Has Some Great Gaming And Tech Deals This Week

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Best Buy is offering some big discounts this week, making it a great time to check items off your holiday shopping list. Video games are heavily featured in the sale (including tons of PlayStation exclusives), although you’ll also find plenty of gaming laptops, gaming accessories, and other electronics available at great low prices.

If you’re hoping to score a PS5 this holiday season, consider picking up some PS5 games today while they’re on sale. Best Buy is offering Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $30, Gran Turismo 7 for $40, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for $30. And if you haven’t experienced The Last of Us Part II, you can snag it for just $10. Originally released on PS4, the game received a nice update that takes full advantage of the PS5’s increased processing power to pump out some stunning graphics and blistering frame rates.

A handful of Nintendo games are also discounted, including Mario Strikers: Battle League for $37 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $40. And while it may have just launched a few months ago, Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $40. It’s a bit rough around the edges, but fans of the Blue Blur or 3D platformers should find plenty of fun in his latest adventure.

Rounding out the best weekly deals at Best Buy you’ll find a steeply discounted gaming PC, an affordable gaming monitor, and a generous Xbox Series S bundle that includes an extra controller and free $50 gift card.

Here’s a closer look at our favorite deals. Make sure to check out Best Buy for the full slate of offers.