Birmingham residents launch petition to save tennis courts

Residents in one Birmingham community are fighting to keep one of their favorite weekend activities alive. Playing tennis at Birmingham’s Crestwood Park is a weekly activity for Kim Nguyen and Cedric Burl. “For me, I own a business,” Nguyen says. “I’m in graduate school. I have a full-time job. So, I don’t really have a lot of time to exercise. So, it’s a really convenient and well-utilized resource for us.” But there’s a proposal in play that threatens the very tennis courts the Crestwood area residents play on every weekend. The city’s park and recreation board is looking to replace one of the two remaining tennis courts at Crestwood Park with additional pickleball courts. “A lot of the kids still love tennis,” Burl says. “They still want to play tennis. A lot of them are utilizing this to go to college. So, it means a lot to me.” Those fighting to keep the tennis courts in Crestwood Park say there’s an even mix right now. There are currently two tennis courts and four pickleball courts in the park. “It’s not fair to cater to one specific demographic and displace an existing community that really enjoys and cherishes these facilities here,” Nguyen adds. Birmingham city councilor Darrell O’Quinn is aware of those concerns. He says the future of the courts is ultimately up to the park and rec board. “It has been suggested that the existing tennis facilities at nearby parks – particularly East Lake Park – could be improved to meet the increased demand for tennis facilities,” O’Quinn says. “Historically, the tennis courts at Crestwood Park have been underutilized.” Some people in Crestwood say East Lake is too far to drive. “It’s not a suitable option because you have stay-at-home moms who don’t want to drive another 5 or 10 miles,” Burl explains. “They want to come to Crestwood Park.” Nguyen created an online poll. So far, 255 people have responded. 95% say they want the two tennis courts to remain in place. WVTM 13 News reached out to the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board about the future of the tennis courts. A spokesperson says the pickleball project is moving forward.