Brooklyn Beckham criticised for latest ‘vile’ tuna cooking

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, has been living his life in LA with his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, since they tied the knot earlier this year. The young aspiring chef has been posting several cooking tutorials to Instagram, with Brooklyn receiving criticism for his latest videos as he cooked pasta and fried tuna steak.

Brooklyn posted a tutorial video in view of his 14.6 million Instagram followers as he cooked a simple tuna steak dish, accompanied by a cucumber salad.

He fried the tuna steak with black and white sesame seeds and a lemon and egg glaze.

The star then sliced up cucumbers and mixed them with radishes and plenty of dressing for his salad.

He captioned the video: “Tuna with cucumber salad.”

