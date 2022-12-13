Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fan Art Recreates Ghost Meme

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player turns the Ghost Gaze meme into fan art that encapsulates the same hilarious moment of the campaign.

Celebrating one of the few classic Call of Duty memes in the cultural zeitgeist, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan has recreated the Ghost Gaze meme through a unique art piece. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 having just been released in October, many players have a reinvigorated passion for the franchise, and this fan has commemorated the character Ghost with fan art that mirrors the fresh meme effectively.





Reddit user BogdanR2 recently shared fan art of their iteration of the Ghost meme that many fans use as an unimpressed reaction to something or someone. Simon “Ghost” Riley was introduced to the Call of Duty series with the original release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009 and has since become a fan favorite character through the missions of that game and a skin in Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The return of Ghost with 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 has many long-time veterans of the franchise celebrating the appearance, with BogdanR2’s fan art being among several messages to Activision Blizzard that Ghost was missed.

BogdanR2’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan art is based on the Ghost Gaze meme that was a result of the game’s success, showing the character staring at a player as the two are transported through a city in a Humvee. Just like the Ghost Gaze meme, BogdanR2’s fan art shows the bored skull-faced Call of Duty character staring at the beholder as he sits in a chair in front of the vehicle’s window with a Union Jack on his nearest arm. Although the BogdanR2 fan art is lacking the moving background from outside the vehicle, it successfully encapsulates the meme-worthy moment with Ghosts’ partially squinting eyes conveying the appropriate emotion.

The blank expression of BogdanR2’s Ghost fan art is inspired by a meme template that’s been applied to numerous situations that the vacant face may apply to, many of which are reactions to unpleasant things. Though the Ghost Gaze is a recent Call of Duty meme compared to others, it’s already gaining traction even beyond the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, proving its sustainability. Since BogdanR2 posted their fan art, it has garnered over 1,300 upvotes from Reddit users that largely see the resemblance between the art piece and Ghost Gaze meme.

As multiple players expressed their enthusiasm for the Ghost fan art, others requested that BogdanR2 do a similar version of the Foap meme of Soap MacTavish from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While the top response to BogdanR2’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan art pointed to the successful “look of disappointment,” another one recommended using the Ghost art as a potential template for future Call of Duty memes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

