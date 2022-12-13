Call of Duty: Season 01 Reloaded Release Time

Get ready for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s mid-season update with the launch date, new features, and more.

A month after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the mid-season launch of Call of Duty Season 1: Reloaded is almost here. As with past updates, the mid-season launch will include more features and changes to the gameplay and mechanics for the multiplayer portions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.





RELATED: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: All Contracts, Ranked

Call of Duty Season 1: Season 1: Reloaded is set to launch on December 14, 2022, at 1 pm EST, 10 am PT, and 6 pm GMT. Some features from the update will be included with Call of Duty Warzone 2, but it won’t be as feature packed as Modern Warfare 2.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The developers will include several new features and aspects that will be enough to keep fans happy over the Christmas period. The update will include the following:

Double XP And Double Weapon XP – PlayStation owners will get double XP and double weapon XP at launch. Other platforms will get the feature the following day, December 15, 2022.

– PlayStation owners will get double XP and double weapon XP at launch. Other platforms will get the feature the following day, December 15, 2022. Special Ops Raid: This Atomgrad – A co-op mode where the developer encourages the user to grab two friends and join Price, Gaz, and Farah on a raid in an enemy fort in Urzikstan. The events of the missions at the enemy base are set after the events of the primary campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Completing it will unlock Gaz as an operator in Special ops, multiplayer, and Warzone 2. A harder difficulty mode will also open after the mission.

– A co-op mode where the developer encourages the user to grab two friends and join Price, Gaz, and Farah on a raid in an enemy fort in Urzikstan. The events of the missions at the enemy base are set after the events of the primary campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Completing it will unlock Gaz as an operator in Special ops, multiplayer, and Warzone 2. A harder difficulty mode will also open after the mission. DMZ: Building 21 – A new multiplayer DMZ map with contraband rewards.

Shipment Incoming – More multiplayer camo challenges on the high seas of one of the series’ most iconic maps set on the enemy cargo ship. The shipment map will get a temporary festive design to celebrate Christmas.

– More multiplayer camo challenges on the high seas of one of the series’ most iconic maps set on the enemy cargo ship. The shipment map will get a temporary festive design to celebrate Christmas. Warzone Cup – A Rocket League-style arena game is available for a limited time, where the operators battle it out on ATVs in a football stadium. It will include real-life footballers like Neymar Jr, Leo Messi, and others.

Mini Royale – The popular Mini Royale mode returns.

– The popular Mini Royale mode returns. New Weapon – The update will include a new stealth weapon called the Chimera.

New operator Klaus – a new operator named Klaus Fisker is available to purchase from the -game store.

Dune Stalker pack – a premium package that costs $9.99 and includes two Weapon Blueprints for the Scarab SMG and the Duster Sniper Rifle. It also features the Muddled Up APC Vehicle Skin, the Golden Beetle Weapon Charm, and the Desert Starter Pack Animated Emblem. It also comes with 1,100 Call of Duty points.

– a premium package that costs $9.99 and includes two Weapon Blueprints for the Scarab SMG and the Duster Sniper Rifle. It also features the Muddled Up APC Vehicle Skin, the Golden Beetle Weapon Charm, and the Desert Starter Pack Animated Emblem. It also comes with 1,100 Call of Duty points. Year the Rabbit Pack – A Chinese New Year-themed bundle.

– A Chinese New Year-themed bundle. Social Group features for fans to connect in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2​​​​​​.

MORE: Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: Best Sniping Spots In Al Mazrah