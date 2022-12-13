Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: All Points Of Interest, Ranked

Warzone 2.0 brings an entirely new map to the Battle Royale genre. Al Mazrah is home to over 15 new Points of Interest (POI) for players to explore and loot. The game is still relatively new at the time of writing, so some players may not have had a chance to explore everything that this new location has to offer.





Over time though, players should get a better idea of the locations in Al Mazrah and how they can be utilized effectively to get an advantage over their enemies. Some of these POIs are definitely far better than others, so players may want to be a little cautious when first dropping into the match. For those that are already familiar with Warzone 2.0, understanding which locations are most effective for each strategy should still come in handy.

17/17 Cemetery

The Cemetery is located towards the south of the map and is arguably one of the worst locations in Al Mazrah. There is a very limited amount of loot here and not much cover to move from building to building.

If players are landing here looking for loot, they may want to head to the buildings slightly to the east of the cemetery itself. This will provide players with some money and weapons to take on the first few enemies. With this, players can then head to the buy station to equip themselves with more loot to take on enemies from other locations.

16/17 Sariff Bay

Sariff Bay is another location found towards the south of the map almost directly adjacent to the cemetery. This bay seems to serve as a connection between the mainland and Fortress Island. Although this is a rather simplistic location, new players can find a lot of safety here as there are plenty of buildings for them to use as cover.

Players will probably find a few vehicles here to use as transportation to get to the next location to fight enemies. One of the Strongholds can spawn here, giving players an easy way to access their custom loadout.

15/17 Sawah Village

Sawah Village, located on the southwest coast of Al Mazrah, is a flooded town with a crash cargo ship creating an awesome and dynamic POI for players to fight and loot. If players are running around on the first floor of any building or going through the streets, they will make lots of noise due to the water present across the entire town.

It’s recommended that players stick to multi-story buildings here, as this will make it harder for enemies to locate them and players can easily hear the enemy approaching. Players don’t want to hang around here, however, as the circle rarely lands on this POI, and it can be tricky getting past enemies who have set up around the perimeter looking for easy kills.

14/17 Taraq Village

Taraq village can be found between Rohan Oil and Al Mazrah City towards the north of the map. This location has a decent amount of loot and some awesome cave systems for players to explore.

This village is a great place for players to land and have the option to travel to two other major POIs. Overall, this definitely isn’t an awful POI, but it doesn’t have any majorly advantageous features that make it stand out from the rest.

13/17 Marshlands

The Marshlands area is located towards the center of the map between some key locations such as Al Sharim Pass and Al Mazrah City. This gives players a lot of options when looking to leave this location.

As players are in a very central location, they will likely have a lot of time to loot and assess their situation before the zone collapses. However, if players are looking to jump into more action then there are plenty of POIs surrounding the Marshlands for them to dive into.

12/17 Port

Port is the most westerly location found in Al Mazrah. Although this is rather remote, there is a wide range of large and small buildings for players to loot. There is a good chance the Stronghold will spawn here too, again, giving players a good opportunity to get their own custom loadout.

Players may struggle to cross into Sa’id City without taking fire as there is a serious lack of cover here. However, finding a vehicle isn’t too hard. There is also a small and large helicopter spawn out in the ocean, giving players another great option for reaching the next zone.

11/17 Sa’id City

Sa’id is one of the two cities found in Al Mazrah. This POI gives players the benefits of a large city with lots of loot for even a few teams without the business of the much larger alternative.

Players may recognize this location, as it does feature as one of the Invasion maps in Modern Warfare 2. If players are familiar with that map, they will have an easy time getting used to this POI.

10/17 Caves

Caves is an interesting location as it beautifully combines an urban town in the countryside of Al Mazrah. The caves here provide an easy option for traversing into and out of this POI. However, it can be an easy ambush location for players looking for an easy kill.

This location is very cramped with lots of tight corridors and small buildings. Players should therefore keep their weapons up and ready as there could be an enemy hiding around any corner.

9/17 Hydroelectric

Hydroelectric is situated in one of the large towns found on the map. This location is very central on the map, meaning that it usually lands within the first or second circle. This town has lots of buildings giving players lots of opportunities to find loot and cash for a buy station.

However, this does mean that enemies have lots of locations to hide and catch the player on the back foot. Utilizing the in-game audio can help players to locate these enemies without putting themselves in the direct firing line. The buy station here, although extremely convenient, can become a great spot for enemies to kill players while looking through the menu.

8/17 Quarry

For fans of the original Modern Warfare series, the Quarry POI may be somewhat recognizable. A large portion of this location is pulled straight from the original Modern Warfare 2 map. This creates some awesome engagements as players can utilize their knowledge from this map and apply it in Warzone 2.0.

This location is at the extremities of the map, so players will have to find some sort of transport to reach the next zone. If players choose to do it on foot, the surrounding areas are very open meaning players with long-range weapons can easily pick off others here.

7/17 Rohan Oil

Rohan Oil is a great POI for all players looking to engage in some early fights. There are usually a few people that land here, giving players the opportunity to get early kills. This POI has a few varied areas as well, meaning players can really choose what kind of combat they engage in.

In the center, players will find large oil containers providing some height above other players to rain down fire. However, if players head north, they will find a makeshift camp with a helicopter giving them awesome mobility to leave the area.

6/17 Ahkdar Village

Ahkdar Village is another location that is based on a previous Modern Warfare map. Showdown from Call of Duty 4 was a fan favorite. Its symmetry and multi-level engagements provide a balanced experience, so it’s awesome to see this implemented as a throwback in Warzone 2.0.

Surrounding this courtyard, players will find a range of multi-story buildings to loot. This can be frustrating, as it provides a lot of tight locations for campers to catch players on the back foot. Again, using audio will help the player to locate and avoid these engagements without putting themselves in harm’s way.

5/17 Airport

Airport may seem familiar to hardcore fans of Warzone, as it does share a lot of similarities to the Airport from Verdansk, the original Warzone map implemented in 2020. However, this location does have some key differences that make it feel unique from the rest.

The large building can feel empty at times, but it is well constructed to direct players through, making the loot path feel very cohesive. Unfortunately, the airstrip will see much less usage as it faces the open ocean, an area of the map that will not see much action.

4/17 Al Sharim Pass

Al Sharim sits just north of Ahkdar village and Observatory, making it a very busy spot for players to pass through. Landing here can give players a great start as they have easy access to the rest of the map using the surrounding transport.

Players may find lots of players visiting this location from surrounding POIs, as Al Mazrah city also sits slightly north of the pass. Using this location as a choke point can be very effective for picking up some easy kills.

3/17 Al Bagra Fortress

Al Bagra Fortress sits on its own island at the very south of Al Mazrah. This can provide an awesome arena to engage with other enemies trapped on this island. This fortress is another location that is based on a map from the main Modern Warfare 2 game, meaning that players should already be fairly familiar with its layout.

There is only one bridge on and off this island unless players opt for swimming. This can be an awesome point to trap enemies on the island and use the zone to force them into the player’s advantageous position.

2/17 Al Mazrah City

Al Mazrah City is the largest location on the map. This location is extremely varied and gives players the opportunity to engage in a range of different range fights. From the streets to the rooftops, players will have lots of fun utilizing the cover provided to traverse the city effectively.

Players will find a wide range of transport here, including helicopters, making it easy to reach different locations and Strongholds if they wish to prioritize their loadout. It’s one of the best POIs in Warzone 2.0 and an excellent place to drop into.

1/17 Observatory

The best Point of Interest in Warzone 2.0 is arguably Observatory. This is due to its height, giving players lots of mobility when leaving the area. Players can also glide extremely long distances in Warzone 2.0 using the parachute.

It’s likely this POI will be one of the busiest at the start of the match, so if players are looking to get lots of kills rather than going directly for the win, this may be the place to drop. If players do manage to escape this busy location, they will be well-equipped to take on most enemies and possibly start looking towards a Stronghold to get their loadout.

Warzone 2.0 is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Battle.net and Steam.

