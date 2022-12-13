Career Series: Two Bay City District Office staffers make a

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has a main office at Constitution Hall in Lansing and 10 district offices. Today’s MI Environment article – the latest in its Career Series – looks at two EGLE staffers in the Bay City District Office.

The two staffers listed below answered these five questions:

What is your position at EGLE and what office/city/region do you work out of? Discuss your education journey. What is a typical workday like? How does what you do in your job have an impact on Michiganders’ lives? What advice can you offer to students considering your career path?

Kasey Todd

I am an area geologist for the Oil, Gas, and Minerals Division in the Bay City office. I attended Eastern Michigan University for my bachelor’s degree and Northern Illinois University for my master’s degree in geology. I gained experience working in the oil and gas industry for eight years in Bakersfield, Calif. For a typical day in the field, I will drive around one of my areas (Isabella, Midland, and Tuscola counties) and inspect oil/gas wells and facilities. I make sure the that the sites are in compliance and that there aren’t any threats to people and the environment, such as an oil or brine spill. A typical day in the office consists of writing up violations for issues I observed in the field and reviewing various applications submitted by operators. I ensure that oil/gas wells and facilities are not posing a threat to natural resources, especially ground and surface waters, and if they are, I take immediate action to minimize any negative impact. Although it may not seem like it at the time, a lot of the educational and work experiences you have early on will prove to be very valuable when it comes to starting your career. Don’t devalue an experience just because it was boring or difficult!

Scott Malusi