Carragher hits back at Keys after claiming tweet ‘borders on

Southgate and assistant Steve Holland have a contract with the FA until the end of December 2024. But speaking after Saturday’s loss, Southgate admitted he is yet to decide what his future holds.

He told ITV: “I think after every tournament we’ve sat and reviewed and reflected. That needs a little bit of time to make sure that everybody makes the right decisions.”

Southgate was appointed England manager in November 2016 following Allardyce’s acrimonious departure. He led his country to the semi-final at his first World Cup in 2018 before the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

England are next set to be in action in March when qualification for Euro 2024 begins. They face Italy in Naples before a home clash against Ukraine.

