Cass County Genealogical Society eager to help with research

The Cass County Genealogical Society makes its home in the family history section of the Atlanta Public Library. It is a non-profit organization is run by volunteers who have published more than 100 books and journals with the stories of Cass County and Northeast Texas.

Along with a large collection of books and resource materials, the society maintains a broad vertical file collection of church, school and family histories as well as books of the United States — especially the states bordering Northeast Texas.

The group’s collection of Native American, African American and Oklahoma research material is significant. This includes a collection of antique and newer maps and the Texas General Land Office survey map of Cass County with ownership up to 1953.

Newspapers are maintained on microfilm for old Atlanta, Linden, Jefferson and Clarksville.

Early tax rolls on microfilm are held for Cass, Bowie and Marion Counties. The collection of school yearbooks covers Atlanta, Queen City, McLeod, Linden and Texarkana College. A large military collection includes the 100-plus volume set of Correspondence of the War and Rebellion (Civil War).

Numerous DAR lineage books and materials are held.

If anyone needs assistance researching Northeast Texas ancestors, they are asked to contact CCGS by e-mail at [email protected] Contact by phone in person and/or voicemail is 903-796-3081. To write, the address is CCGS, P.O. Box 880, Atlanta, TX 75551.

New members are welcomed. The society meets monthly for a program and noontime light lunch each second Thursday of the month at the Queen City Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at Marietta and Fourth streets. Refreshments are provided without cost.