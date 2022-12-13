Charles ‘hopes for reconciliation’ with Sussexes before coronation

King Charles III hopes for a rapprochement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before his coronation in May despite the Netflix documentary and the upcoming memoir that his son is preparing, Dan Wooton has claimed. The writer claimed that the King “is said to still hope and believe a rapprochement with his son and daughter-in-law is possible before the coronation” and characterised this approach as “somewhat naive”.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Wooton quoted a royal source claiming: “The message from the king via his senior team continues to be that he is sad rather than angry and hopes that, in time, the issues can be resolved within the family.

“But that underestimates the mission Harry and Meghan are embarking on, which is about tearing down the institution of the monarchy.

“Many courtiers believe the king needs to allow the Palace to take a more aggressive response over the next month, with both part two of the Netflix series and the release of Spare, or the damage done, especially internationally, could be hard to counteract.”

