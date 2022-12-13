Chloe Madeley’s husband James Haskell shares fears about daughter

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant James Haskell, 37, admitted he and his wife Chloe Madeley, 35, would have to be “very careful” when naming their daughter. Chloe, who herself is the daughter of ITV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, gave birth to her first child back in August.

James appeared on investigative journalist John Sweeney’s brand new LBC podcast, Sweeney Talks, where he discussed naming their baby girl.

The sports star confessed: “I didn’t cry on my wedding day, which my wife still gives me sh*t for, still tells you that I should have f**king cried…

“I burst into tears when my daughter was born. And… It makes me weirdly emotional now…

“Bodhi Georgia Ray Haskell…” he said, referring to the name they gave their daughter.

