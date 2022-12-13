Chris Kamara’s wife spotted worrying health condition on live TV

He wrote: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

“Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

“Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!” (sic)

Chris was flooded with support, from fans to football greats, but he later confirmed he would be temporarily stepping away from his role to focus on his recovery.

However, in May the 64-year-old announced he would be leaving his position permanently at Sky Sports due to his condition.