Christmas tree decorations hack will revolutionise how you use

A TikTok user has demonstrated her Christmas tree hack, using tinsel in a different way for a gorgeous and unique end result. It takes just 3m of tinsel to do the whole tree, the festive fan claims.

Teana, the content creator behind @itstea____, showed an alternative way to use classic tinsel to make your tree look beautiful. She posted a video showing the “starburst” tinsel technique, which fans have claimed looks like little fireworks on the tree.

So how does she do it? Teana takes a piece of typical silver tinsel. Then, she twists it around the end of her brand. Then, the content creator takes her scissors and snips off the end. She then takes the scissors and closes them, before using the end to unpick any bits of tinsel stuck in the knot for a more dazzling effect.

She then repeats the trick on different branches of her tree. Eventually, the content creator panned out to her whole tree, showing the finished look, a tree with a sparkly effect but a modern feel.

TikTok users were overwhelmingly in awe at the pretty decorating tip. One wrote: “Aww it looks like little fireworks on the tree.” Teana responded: “YES!! This was the first thing I noticed, was waiting for someone else to see it too. I am also a huge lover of fireworks!”

