Coinbase debtholders sweat as bonds trade near 50 cents on the

Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Heading into 2022, Coinbase debtholders showed little reason for concern. Even though third-quarter earnings missed estimates, revenue at the crypto exchange had more than quadrupled from the prior year and the company was wildly profitable.

Coinbase ended last year with $7.1 billion in cash and equivalents as crypto traders swarmed to the app to get in on the boom in prices of bitcoin , ether and other digital currencies. The company was minting so much money that, in April of last year, it went public through a direct listing instead of an IPO, foregoing the opportunity to reel in a bundle of money from new investors.

Rather than raising dilutive cash through a stock sale, Coinbase tapped the bond market over the course of the year for $3.4 billion in long-term debt, choosing to pad its balance sheet with what it described as “low-cost capital.”

As 2022 nears its end, Coinbase’s debt load is looking more worrisome. Cash and equivalents dropped to $5 billion as of Sept. 30, having fallen for three straight quarters — and that was before the FTX collapse in November caused a panic across the crypto industry.

Bond holders have been running for the exits. For over a month, Coinbase notes set to mature in 2031 have been trading around 50 cents on the dollar, down from about 92 cents at the beginning of the year. The company laid off 18% of its staff in July, when CEO Brian Armstrong admitted that he’d hired too quickly and needed to cut costs “to ensure we can successfully navigate a prolonged downturn.”

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas said in an emailed statement that the company is in a “strong capital position” and does “not have a liquidity problem.”

For now, debt investors are in the clear. The first tranche of bonds — $1.4 billion in convertible notes — don’t mature until June 2026. But the company is projected by analysts to run up a $2.6 billion loss this year and another deficit of $1.4 billion in 2023, according to Refinitiv estimates. Bankruptcies in the industry have hit with such speed that the future has become increasingly hard to predict.

Moody’s Investors Service has placed its rating outlook for Coinbase under review for possible downgrade. The firm currently has a Ba3 rating on the corporate family, which is three notches below investment grade. It has a Ba2 rating on the bonds, one notch higher.

“They had a very strong 2020 and 2021, but those are in the rearview mirror now,” said Fadi Abdel Massih, senior analyst at Moody’s, in an interview. “The company is in a strong liquidity position, but at the same time they have to deal with a changing operating environment.”